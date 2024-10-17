The McPherson Companies Hosts Grand Opening of New Facility in Reserve, LA

McPherson Bayou Facility McPherson Oil Products

After 5 years of serving the Gulf Coast region, McPherson Oil is pleased to announce their expansion into a new facility in Reserve, LA.

RESERVE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- McPherson Oil, a leading provider of commercial fuel lubricants and related equipment , is pleased to announce the opening of their new facility in Reserve, LA. McPherson has served the Bayou region for 5 years and this expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as they continue to grow and serve their customers throughout the Gulf Coast region.The new facility began operations on October 14, 2024, and is located at 284 Airport Road, is situated on 4.5 acres and features 420,000 gallons of tank storage capacity, 18,740 square feet of warehouse space, 532 bin locations, and 7, 500 square feet of office space. The strategic location and comprehensive catalogue of products and services epitomizes McPherson Oil’s commitment to excellence and long-term relationships with their customers. With easy access to major highways and ports, the new facility will also enhance the company's logistics capabilities, ensuring timely delivery of products."We are thrilled to open our new facility in Reserve, LA," said Ken McPherson, CEO of McPherson Oil. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch services to our customers. The new facility will not only allow us to increase our inventory and improve our logistics, but it will also create new job opportunities for the local community."McPherson is committed to the community through not only this capital investment but is also heavily involved in local community support and charitable causes. “At McPherson Oil, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve. Whether through local partnerships, charitable giving, or volunteering, we are dedicated to making a positive impact and contributing to the growth and well-being of the people and places we call home.”McPherson Oil is excited to welcome their customers and partners to visit the new facility and see firsthand the company's commitment to excellence. With this expansion, McPherson Oil is well positioned to continue their growth and provide exceptional services to their customers in the Gulf Coast region and throughout the state of Louisiana.For more information about McPherson Oil and their products and services, please visit their website at www.mcphersonoil.com . The company's team of experts is always available to assist with any inquiries or requests.Contact: Marcy Hutcheson-Camp mhcamp@mcphersonoil.com or 205-909-7084

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.