Sage emerges from stealth with a parent-supervised, AI-moderated chat app for kids and free parent guidebook

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sage provides parents a safer alternative for kids to chat with approved friends and family. All messages and links are moderated by AI - designed to block harmful messages before they are sent - and the app nudges kids towards chat best practices and kindness. Sage allows parents to supervise their kids' chats from their own devices with easy AI alerts and recaps.The app, currently in beta, is designed for elementary school-aged children who are just beginning to chat online and works across smartwatches, tablets and smartphones.Sage was founded in August 2023 and emerged from stealth mode today. Sage is cofounded by serial entrepreneur, Kate Doerksen, and Anne Pizzuti.“We have interviewed over 500 parents and kids and learned that online bullying and digital addiction are starting in elementary school well before smartphones and social media - primarily through online chats, YouTube, and video games”, says Sage Cofounder, Anne Pizzuti. “Parents know there is a big problem surrounding their kids' access to technology but feel overwhelmed trying to solve it.”Sage utilized insights from these interviews and collaborated with child psychologists, pediatricians, and child-development experts to create a free guidebook for parents - The Kids & Tech Guidebook: 10 Steps for Happier, Healthier Kids. This guidebook helps parents prepare kids to navigate the online world safely and in moderation, protecting them where necessary, and encouraging a childhood filled with play. It also aims to demystify parental controls with easy-to-follow how-to videos.“Our positive, guilt-free approach embraces technology in moderation and is realistic for busy, modern parents,” says Sage Cofounder, Kate Doerksen.Download this free guidebook at www.sageparents.org/guidebook and join the Sage Chat waitlist at www.sagechatforkids.com About SageFounded in 2023, Sage is creating a world where kids have a healthy relationship to technology and each other. They are starting with Sage Parents, an initiative to support elementary school-aged parents navigate technology choices for their kids, and Sage Chat, a safer, kinder chat app for kids ages 8-12. Sage is a Public Benefit Corp committed to improving the mental health of users. Learn more at www.sageparents.org and www.sagechatforkids.com

