Mark Kressner Set to Release Gripping New Thriller 'NO SANCTUARY: When You Can’t Go Home' on October 10, 2024

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Kressner’s latest novel, NO SANCTUARY: When You Can’t Go Home, is slated for release on October 10, 2024, on Amazon Kindle. This emotionally charged story weaves together themes of love, loyalty, and cultural tensions, making it a compelling read for fans of family drama and political intrigue.

About the book:

NO SANCTUARY follows the journey of Victoria Tomasulo, a soldier who defies her powerful family's expectations by marrying Azeem, an Iraqi national she met while deployed. Their secret marriage sparks deep-rooted tensions, leading to a dramatic confrontation with Victoria's influential father. As their son, Anthony, grows up between two vastly different worlds, Miles Falcon, a key figure in the story, navigates dangerous alliances and uncovers secrets that could shake the foundation of power. With themes of loyalty, betrayal, family conflict, and the hope for reconciliation, the novel delivers an emotional rollercoaster for readers.

About the Author:

Mark Kressner, known for his deeply evocative narratives, brings another thought provoking story with NO SANCTUARY: When You Can’t Go Home. As readers await its release, this novel promises to deliver a gripping tale of family, identity, and the search for redemption. Be sure to mark your calendar for October 10, 2024, and experience this thrilling story firsthand.

Availability:

Pre-order your copy of NO SANCTUARY: When You Can’t Go Home by Mark Kressner on Amazon Kindle and prepare to be swept up in an unforgettable tale of love, betrayal, and redemption on October 10, 2024.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/iTK9Qgs

Legal Disclaimer:

