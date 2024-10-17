Submit Release
Recap: Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services Public Meeting on October 10, 2024

Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services held a virtual public meeting on October 10, 2024, to talk about upcoming changes to qualifications for Rehabilitation Counselor positions and the Independent Living Program. 

A recording of the meeting can be viewed below, as well as a copy of the presentation slides used in the meeting. 

No public comments were received. For any questions, please contact Brandy McOmber at brandy.mcomber@iowa.gov

Note: Due to a file error, a section of the slides from the meeting presentation are not available in the posted recording. A copy of the full presentation can be viewed using the links above.

