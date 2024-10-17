Policy engagement to accelerate adaptation action

This webinar workshop brings together international experts from boundary organizations in climate change adaptation – those working at the interface between science and policy – and international experts on climate change policy engagement to share knowledge and collectively identify good practices and opportunities for accelerating adaptation. The workshop will offer valuable insights and reflections on effective practices in climate policy engagement, particularly in relation to COP29 and forthcoming policy processes.

The opening keynote address will emphasize the role of adaptation-oriented boundary organizations in effectively engaging with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and their contributions to adaptation-related negotiation tracks and associated activities. External speakers are invited to deliver brief presentations sharing their expertise on strategies for informing, influencing, and engaging with climate policies to accelerate adaptation efforts.

The webinar will use an interactive co-production format, where participants can ask questions, provide feedback, and share insights, including personal, structural, and institutional examples related to strategies and opportunities for enhancing adaptation in a broader context. The discussions are expected to yield novel collective insights and opportunities regarding the involvement of boundary organizations with the international policy community in addressing both current and future adaptation challenges.