Bayshore Capital Welcomes Back Paul Watson as Partner & Promotes Chris Grizzard to Partner

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bayshore Capital (“Bayshore” or the “Firm”), a leading independent investment firm, is pleased to announce the return of Paul Watson as a Partner. Watson, who was with Bayshore from 2013 to 2015, brings a wealth of experience in investment research and asset management. His reappointment underscores Bayshore’s continued growth and commitment to delivering value to its clients.Prior to rejoining Bayshore, Watson was a Senior Managing Director at Third Lake Partners, responsible for the management of multigenerational wealth of a US-based Forbes 400 family and affiliated entities. Watson also spent eleven years at Clearwater Funds, a series of hedge funds co-founded by Paul Tudor Jones."I’m excited to return to Bayshore Capital, a firm that has grown tremendously in recent years. I look forward to working alongside our talented team and contributing to the Firm’s continued success,” said Watson.In addition to welcoming Watson back to the team, Bayshore is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Grizzard to Partner. Grizzard has been an integral part of the Firm’s success since 2014, when he joined as an Associate."We are thrilled to have Paul rejoin our firm. Bringing back his experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and serve our clients,” said Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Tready Smith. “Chris's promotion is well deserved, as his contributions have been key to our firm’s success. Both Paul and Chris exemplify the values and expertise we strive for at Bayshore.""Paul’s return marks an exciting chapter for Bayshore. He is highly respected and well known by many of our investment partners and clients, and we are confident he will play a pivotal role in our future growth,” added Patrick Stutz, Partner & Chief Investment Officer. “Chris has shown tremendous leadership, and his promotion to Partner reflects the impact he has had on our team."Bayshore looks forward to continuing its tradition of delivering innovative investment strategies and exceptional client service with these talented professionals leading the way.###About Bayshore Capital:Bayshore Capital is a private, research-driven investment firm specializing in diversified asset management and alternative investments. Bayshore is dedicated to providing its clients with tailored investment solutions that drive sustainable growth and long-term success. Bayshore’s roots as a single-family office shape the Firm’s approach to wealth management, with clients investing alongside the Firm. Bayshore’s scale provides access to opportunities that are otherwise unavailable to individual investors.

