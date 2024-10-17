Submit Release
H.R. 9762, DHS International Cyber Partner Act of 2024

H.R. 9762 would authorize the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to provide security services, training, and equipment to international entities and would allow the agency to accept and spend reimbursements from foreign entities for the costs of those activities. Amounts paid to CISA as reimbursement would be credited to the current appropriation from which costs for such cybersecurity services and equipment were spent. The bill also would require the agency to report annually to the Congress on the effectiveness of its efforts.

