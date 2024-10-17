Shapiro Administration Invests $200,000 to Help Place Young People on the Path to Good Paying Manufacturing Careers in Pennsylvania 

The grant to Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania builds on Governor Josh Shapiro’s work to ensure Pennsylvanians have the freedom to chart their own course to success.

Plains Township, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross announced the Shapiro Administration’s new $200,000 investment through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career(MTTC) grant program into manufacturing-focused career programs offered by Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania provides career-focused programs to schools in Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. These funds will help expand various career initiatives they make available to local middle school and high school students – including its YES!, Inspire, and Company Insight programs – to heighten student awareness of the skills, education, and training needed to be successful in good-paying advanced manufacturing careers.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to developing a strong pipeline of workers through career training to boost the Commonwealth’s manufacturing industry and create more opportunities for Pennsylvanians to succeed.

“The Shapiro Administration recognizes that career programs offered by organizations like Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania benefit both our workers and the manufacturing industry,” said Director Ross. “Engaging students with advanced technology experiences will help to meet the needs of the industry while placing young Pennsylvanians on the path to rewarding careers in manufacturing.”

Director Ross announced the new MTTC grant while visiting with students who are participating in the YES! program at Solomon Plains Middle School in Luzerne County.

With help from the MTTC grant, Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania will partner with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) to expand its programs to highlight northeastern Pennsylvania strong manufacturing sector. This partnership will help increase students’ exposure to local manufacturing careers and connect students with regional manufacturing employers for job shadows, internships, and employment at local manufacturing companies.

“We are grateful to the Shapiro Administration for its support of Junior Achievement through this generous grant. It is more important than ever that Pennsylvania’s future workforce – its current middle and high school students – be exposed to the ample opportunities in the manufacturing sector in our region,” said Susan Magnotta, President, Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania. “We look forward to working with NEPIRC to enhance our current programs to reflect the skills, training and education needed, and the career pathways and jobs available in manufacturing locally – with or without a college degree – through our hands on, interactive learning activities.”

The MTTC grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and/or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in classroom to career and apprenticeship programs to provide skill-building opportunities for Pennsylvanians and a strong workforce for businesses. Having robust job training programs across Pennsylvania will provide pathways for workers to earn family-sustaining wages and help build vibrant communities. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

