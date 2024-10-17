Bumper Stickers Supporting Kamala Harris for President: Tamils for Harris

Tamils for Harris support her presidency, highlighting historical women leaders who stood by the Tamil struggle for justice and sovereignty.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamils for Harris have launched a special bumper sticker campaign to support Kamala Harris's bid for the U.S. presidency. The bumper sticker highlights the need to save the Tamil people from the ongoing genocide in Sri Lanka. This bumper sticker is available and can be obtained by emailing your name and address (U.S. residents only) to the organization.The Tamils support Kamala Harris because, historically, women leaders have stood by the Tamil struggle for sovereignty. Key figures include:- Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi: She publicly supported Tamil youth in their quest for a sovereign Tamil nation, even providing essential weaponry.- Secretary Hillary Clinton: She justified the Tamil armed struggle as a legitimate fight for freedom, aligning it with global movements for liberation.- Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa: She called for a referendum on Tamil sovereignty and advocated for sanctions against the Sri Lankan regime.- Michelle Bachelet, as the UN Human Rights Chief, was authorized to collect evidence of war crimes committed during the Sri Lankan civil war.- Louise Arbour, as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called for investigations into Sri Lanka's civil war atrocities, supporting international efforts to hold the government accountable for crimes against Tamil civilians.- Navi Pillay, also a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, championed Tamil rights by pushing for accountability and spearheading UN resolutions demanding investigations into war crimes committed during the war.Tamils believe Kamala Harris is a straightforward, energetic, and strong leader. They are confident that when she examines the events of 2009 in Sri Lanka, she will regret that no one intervened to stop the mass killings of Tamils. Harris is seen as the one who can create a lasting solution to protect the Tamil people and ensure their safety permanently.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.