Arcade, GA (October 17, 2024) - At the request of the Arcade Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the deaths of Thomas Markee, age 60, of Arcade, GA, and Alison Markee, age 56, of Arcade, GA.

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Arcade Police Department officers responded to a domestic incident at a home on Azalea Drive in Arcade, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Thomas Markee fatally injured his wife, Alison Markee, and then killed himself.

Both bodies were taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.