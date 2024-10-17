American IRA Gears Up for FinCon Expo 2024

American IRA is excited to announce its participation in the FinCon Expo 2024, taking place from October 23-26 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is excited to announce its participation in the FinCon Expo 2024, the premier fintech conference for finance creators and experts, taking place from October 23-26 in Atlanta, Georgia. This marks the company's inaugural appearance at FinCon, and the team will be looking forward to a dynamic environment filled with networking, learning, and collaboration.Meet The TeamRepresenting American IRA at the conference will be:Jim Hitt - CEOJasmine Trocchia - Marketing ManagerKyle Moody - Business Development ManagerRebekah Schram - Operations ManagerAthena Sexton - Executive CoordinatorAmerican IRA is committed to empowering individuals through Self-Directed IRAs and engage with fellow attendees.Join American IRA at Booth 206Visit us at booth 206. Our team is ready to discuss the benefits of Self-Directed IRAs and assist both seasoned investors and newcomers. Schedule a meeting with us using the FinCon 2024 app.What to Expect at FinCon 2024FinCon Expo provides an unparalleled opportunity for financial professionals and content creators to connect and learn. What to look forward to:Networking Opportunities: Meet like-minded individuals and explore potential partnerships that can enhance our services in the fintech space.Skill Sharing and Learning: Attend workshops and panels led by industry leaders, gaining insights on the latest trends and best practices to better serve our clients.Showcasing Our Expertise: Visit our booth to learn about Self-Directed IRAs and the journey to investing in alternative assets.Discovering New Trends: Stay ahead in the ever-evolving fintech landscape by discovering innovative tools and strategies.Stay tuned for updates and insights while American IRA embarks on this exciting journey

