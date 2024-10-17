Minister Senzo Mchunu: Official signing of Cooperation Agreement with City of Johannesburg in Alexandra

Acknowledgements and Introduction

It is with great sorrow that I begin today by offering our deepest condolences to the families of the five children who tragically lost their lives due to poisoning in Soweto. No family should ever have to endure such a loss. I want to assure South Africa at large that investigations are actively underway, and we will not rest until the truth is uncovered and justice is served.

We are here in the main, to officially launch the Cooperation Agreement, between the Gauteng Provincial Government, Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, and the South African Police Service, which was signed this morning; an agreement which marks a critical milestone in our collective effort to enhance safety and security in our communities.

Section 12 of our Constitution guarantees the right to safety and security for all its citizens. This is a right we, as the government and law enforcement, are duty-bound to uphold. Ensuring law and order is not just a necessity for our people’s safety, but it also forms the backbone of our economic stability. A secure environment allows businesses to flourish and citizens to live without fear.

Recent crime statistics have shown that Johannesburg remains a hotspot, contributing significantly to crime in the country. Alexandra, Soweto, and the wider Johannesburg area have been particularly affected by violent crimes. For the 17 Community Reported Crimes category reflecting the District’s overall crime, Joburg contributed 36.4% and was the highest district in terms of crime volume. In respect of contact crime (crimes against the person) the Johannesburg District contributed 37.8% to the province’s statistics.

In the Top 30 police stations where the most kidnappings were reported, the Johannesburg District accounts for 11, with police stations such as Eldorado Park, Moroka, Sandton and Midrand, which are close by. Alexandra police station is ranked 25th nationally and 7th provincially in respect of reported sexual offences. Areas such as Eldorado park, Booysens, Kagiso, Florida have been identified as “hotspots” for criminal activity.

Eldorado Park, Jeppe and Moroka and Johannesburg Central police stations are contained in the Top 30 stations where most cases of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition are reported. One of our priorities as the Ministry is to eradicate illicit firearms from our streets and society, in addition to implementing enhanced firearm control measures.

We are aware that gang activities are rife in areas such as Sophia Town (Westbury), Eldorado Park (Ext. 2,3 & 4), Langlaagte (Riverlea) and from time to time Orlando (Noordgesig), Ennerdale and Reigerpark. We understand that conflict and violence between these gangs are due to drug trade, territorial dominance or leadership contestation. Other crimes which gang members are involved in are motor vehicle related crimes, firearm related crimes, shootings resulting in murders and attempted murders.

However, we are making strides. Operations across these areas have led to key arrests, the dismantling of criminal networks, and the confiscation of illegal firearms and drugs.

In Eldorado Park, a total of 64 arrests of individuals in possession of illegal firearms have been effected fro January 2024 to September 2024, with a total number of 52 firearms confiscated and 275 rounds of ammunition; whereas in Langlaagte (Riverlea), 14 arrests were effected, 14 firearms and 55 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

I must also address a concerning matter—the arrest of seven police officers for the murder of Sfiso Dlamini, stationed at the Diepkloof police station. This incident is a stark reminder that no one is above the law, including those entrusted with enforcing it. Accountability is crucial in restoring public trust.

As we confront these challenges, we are also embracing new solutions. The use of technology in policing—whether through surveillance, data analysis, or rapid response systems—will be a critical tool in enhancing our effectiveness. Furthermore, this Cooperation Agreement represents a united front, where we pool resources from government, private sector, and local communities to ensure that our fight against crime is both comprehensive and enduring.

We are committed in ensuring that this Cooperation Agreement achieves the desired outcomes and together, we can make South Africa a safer place for all.

Thank you.