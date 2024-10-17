Mountain Valley Winery, Tennfold Brewing Join Sustainable Spirits Program

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced Mountain Valley Winery in Pigeon Forge and Tennfold Brewing in Nashville are new members of the Tennessee Sustainable Spirits (TNSS) program.

Tennessee Sustainable Spirits is a recognition and technical assistance program aimed at reducing environmental impact and operational costs associated with energy and natural resource use by wineries, wine growers, breweries, and distilleries.

"We love the opportunity to recognize facilities and industries that go above and beyond in their commitment to sustainability and are excited to publicly announce our newest members of the Sustainable Spirits program,” said Matthew Taylor, deputy director of TDEC’s Office of Sustainable Practices.

Producing world-class distilled spirits, beer, and wine demands significant water and energy, while also generating unique byproducts that can be challenging to manage. Water is the most crucial resource in all three industries, as it forms the base of each beverage.

The reliance on water means Tennessee’s spirits producers have a strong awareness of the need to conserve water, reduce pollution in wastewater and stormwater discharges, and participate in local waterway cleanups. In addition to water, the energy required to run electric motors, chillers, and lighting systems creates a high demand, making energy conservation equally important. The byproducts from the brewing, distilling, and winemaking processes are distinct, often requiring specialized approaches for disposal and sustainability efforts.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of Tennessee's Sustainable Spirits Program,” said Jonathan Ball, chief operating officer for Mountain Valley Winery. “At Mountain Valley Winery, our commitment to sustainability includes sourcing local small fruits and grapes, and actively reducing our water, electricity, and natural gas consumption. We encourage fellow wineries, breweries, distilleries, meaderies, and cideries to take advantage of this incredible, free program and join us in supporting a greener future for our industry."

Founded in 1991, Mountain Valley Winery produces several varieties of wine and specializes in sweet fruit wines. Mountain Valley Winery offers a tasting room, outdoor spaces, and a venue space for large events. The winery utilizes a rooftop solar photo voltaic system, which allows the winery to sell power back to the local utility and help offset energy costs.

Tennfold Brewing is a community-focused, neighborhood-driven brewery and restaurant. The brewery has a seven-barrel brew house, an on-site tasting room, kitchen, and is comprised of a direct fire system with a glycol system to control fermentation temperatures. Tennfold Brewing sources local ingredients to craft beer with unique flavors, which also reduces pollution by decreasing transportation costs of raw materials.

“Resource conservation and sustainability have always been key parts of our ethos as brewers,” said Chad Mueller, head brewer for Tennfold Brewing. “The TNSS program not only helps us see how our current practices are working, but also gives us guidance and a roadmap on how to execute more sustainable practices.”

The Tennessee Sustainable Spirits program is open to all wineries and wine growers, breweries, and distilleries in Tennessee. For more information on the program or how to apply, please visit this link.