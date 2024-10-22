Bonsai strengthens executive leadership with key hires as it launches its Personal Asset Liability Management Platform

L-R: Bonsai President & COO John Mueting, Bonsai Founder & CEO Robert DeChellis, Bonsai Chief Distribution Officer Christian von Allmen

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonsai, LLC is proud to announce that it has added two new members to its leadership team with extensive experience in the financial services and insurance industries – John Mueting as President and Chief Operating Officer and Christian von Allmen as Chief Distribution Officer.John Mueting spent over fifteen years of his career at Allstate Financial and more than ten years at Farmers Financial Solutions, where he served as President. Christian von Allmen spent over twenty years of his career with Jackson National Life and was most recently an advisor with LPL.John and Christian bring a wealth of valuable experience to Bonsai as it embarks on its vision to recast the future of financial advice by bringing institutional and high-net-worth solutions to advisors and their clients through its industry-leading integrated personal asset liability management platform.“We are thrilled to have John and Christian on the Bonsai team. Their deep expertise and proven leadership in the financial services industry will help us accelerate our mission of delivering financial solutions to a broader audience to provide more determined outcomes for advisors and their clients,” said Robert DeChellis, Bonsai’s Founder & CEO.Robert DeChellis will be speaking at the upcoming “Fearless Investing Summit” being held in Nashville on October 23 – October 25th. The session titled “Bringing the PALM Advantage to Your Practice” will delve into the innovative PALM (Personal Asset Liability Management) approach designed to enhance client engagement and satisfaction. He will share insights on how to integrate the PALM strategy into an advisor’s practice, emphasizing personalized financial planning and adaptive strategies that account for life event risks.Robert will also share valuable knowledge on leveraging these techniques to differentiate services, build stronger client relationships, and ultimately drive determined outcomes. If you are attending the Nitrogen conference, you will not want to miss this opportunity to learn from a leading industry expert and elevate your practice to new heights.About BonsaiBonsai was founded by Robert DeChellis, an industry recognized executive in financial services with more than 35 years of experience, around a vision to recast the future of financial advice by empowering advisors from all disciplines with Bonsai’s unique, fully integrated personal asset liability management platform. Bonsai’s collective team of executives brings deep experience across the most recognized firms in the industry and is looking forward to the launch of its new platform. For more information, please visit mybonsai.com and follow us on LinkedIn

