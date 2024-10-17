The Honourable Dr. Wassim Salamoun installed as the 43rd Lieutenant Governor of PEI 

CANADA, October 17 - The Honourable Dr. Wassim Salamoun was installed as the 43rd Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island in a ceremony today at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown.

“I would like to congratulate His Honour, Dr. Wassim Salamoun, for becoming PEI’s 43rd Lieutenant Governor. His extensive professional career and community involvement will serve him well as he assumes his new role and duties at Government House. I would also like to thank Honourable Antoinette Perry for her dedicated work in the last seven years and I wish her good luck in her next chapter.” - Premier Dennis King

The Honourable Dr. Wassim Salamoun is replacing Honourable Antoinette Perry. He will assume office today and reside with his wife, Her Honour Marie Salamoun-Dunne, at Government House.

Media contact:

Nicole Yeba

Department of Executive Council Office

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

The Honourable Dr. Wassim Salamoun is a medical professional from Summerside. Before his retirement in 2022, he was an otolaryngologist (ENT) and Medical Director at Prince County Hospital, and medical doctor for hospitals in western PEI.

Dr. Salamoun has received many community awards recognizing his long-time service and outstanding ethical conduct, including the Dr. Tom Moore Award from Prince County Hospital and the Putting Patients First Award from the Medical Society of PEI.

Dr. Salamoun was born in Lebanon and has resided in Summerside since 1989.