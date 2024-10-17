‘Chernobyl Meets The Haunting of Hill House’ in Eerie Tales of Family’s Trauma Following Nuclear Accident

Author Tim Mulligan uses the setting of Richland, Washington, (his hometown) where the very real Hanford Nuclear Reactor has been shrouded in mystery and illness for decades. Author and playwright Tim Mulligan's Witchland Trilogy centers on one truly modern family’s experiences after moving to the town of Richland, which of course involves working at the infamous Hanford nuclear plant.

The most frightening horror stories are the ones based on reality.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and playwright Tim Mulligan grew up in Richland, Washington, dubbed “the most toxic place in the Western Hemisphere” because of its Hanford nuclear plant, where the world's first nuclear reactors produced the plutonium used in the Trinity Test and in the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan. After a tunnel collapse at the facility in 2017, Mulligan felt compelled to dig deeper into the town’s and the nuclear plant’s history. The result is a trilogy of eerie tales packaged as graphic novels.

“Every town has its lore and its secrets,” said Mulligan. “I did a lot of research into actual stories and put that into Snitchland. It’s fictional, but it's all based on a real place, real people and my interpretation of a lot of the stories that I've researched.”

Snitchland takes place six months following the events of Witchland, the first graphic novel in the series, and draws upon hundreds of stories from whistleblowers in Richland to tell the story of a family facing extreme tragedy — misfortune, extreme health concerns, unsafe conditions and death — after moving to a town plagued by decades of wrongdoing. A ghost story, a moving family drama and a love story, Snitchland is a suspenseful and cautionary tale about what can happen when one, or many, tries to shed light on the dangers lurking in a community — and unspeakable horror happens.

Told with stunning artwork by illustrator Pyrink, Snitchland is part of the Witchland Trilogy, a series of scary (and surprisingly funny) immersive plays, each also adapted into beautiful graphic novels. The trilogy centers on one truly modern family’s experiences after moving to the town of Richland, which of course involves working at the infamous Hanford nuclear plant. The third installment, Twitchland, is scheduled for release in early 2025.

A BookTrib reviewer called Mulligan’s work, “Chernobyl meets The Haunting of Hill House.”

“It’s amazing that it [Richland] hasn’t made its way into pop culture, and people don’t know that there’s this place that has such a bizarre and scary reputation,” Mulligan added.

About the Author

Tim Mulligan wrote the Witchland Trilogy, based on his own experiences growing up in the real Witchland. In addition to the Witchland World plays and graphic novel adaptations, Mulligan wrote the plays Point Loma and Bitchland, as well as the bestselling Perfect 10 cookbooks. An avid fan of theater, movies, books, TV and pretty much all things pop culture, especially in the horror genre, Mulligan and his partner, Sean, have homes in Palm Springs, San Diego and Los Angeles.

For more information, please visit www.witchlandplay.com, or connect with the author on Instagram and Facebook at witchlandplay.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Snitchland-Graphic-Novel-Tim-Mulligan/dp/B0DHLQBJ65

Snitchland

Publisher: Highpoint

Release date: October 31, 2024

ISBN-13: 979-8-9908488-0-1

Available from Amazon.com

