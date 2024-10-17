Celebrated Artist Landry Butler Champions Independent Businesses with New Book Release

Landry Butler is a multidisciplinary American artist whose work spans visual art, spoken word, and music, drawing favorable comparisons to Jandek, Laurie Anderson, Dr. Eugene Chadbourne, and They Might Be Giants. Cover of 'I Have Nothing to Say, and I am Saying It'

Renowned multidisciplinary artist Landry Butler is committed to and actively supports independent businesses as pillars of community and society.

[Independent businesses] are where we connect, share ideas, and support each other. Independent businesses encourage a sense of community and belonging.” — Landry Butler

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landry Butler, the acclaimed multidisciplinary artist known for his innovative work in visual art, spoken word, and music, is excited to announce the release of his latest book, 'I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It'. As an independent artist, Butler is dedicated to supporting and collaborating with small, independent businesses that serve as vital community hubs.

'I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It' is both a blank journal and a conceptual artwork. The book explores themes of communication, the translation of thought to expression, and the absurdity of life. Drawing inspiration from John Cage, Mark Rothko, Yoko Ono, and existential philosophers like Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre, this book invites readers to engage with the silence of its pages as a canvas for contemplation or creation.

For Butler, independent businesses are more than just places to shop or dine — they are the lifeblood of communities and the foundation of society. “they are where we connect, share ideas, and support each other. Independent businesses encourage a sense of community and belonging.”

Butler’s dedication to independents and community is reflected in his own career. In 2024, he received the Tanne Foundation award for his multidisciplinary artworks. He is a founding member and master wordsmith with the underground art music collective, Inglewood Social Club, and has played notable roles in both stage and film productions.

By bringing his book to independent bookstores, Butler hopes to create opportunities for meaningful interactions and to support the businesses that keep our communities thriving. 'I Have Nothing to Say and I Am Saying It' is now available in select independent venues such as the legendary Grimey's New & Preloved Music in Nashville, Tenn., and other small businesses, with more locations to come.

For more information, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Landry Butler, please contact The Administrator at info@landrybutler.com or 615-461-0667.

About Landry Butler:

Landry Butler is a multidisciplinary American artist known for his visual art, spoken word, and music. His work, informed by the likes of Albert Camus, Jean-Paul Sartre, John Cage, and Mark Rothko, explores themes of change, personal growth, and self-actualization in a society that encourages alienation, fear, and self-consumption. Butler is committed to and actively supports independent businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.