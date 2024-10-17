Rule advisory committee to discuss proposed changes to e-assisted bike rules

SALEM, Oregon—Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is creating a rule advisory committee to meet and discuss possible changes to electric-assisted bicycle use on state park properties and the ocean shore.

The current electric-assisted bike rules allow the devices to operate on state park trails that are over 8 feet in width and anywhere motor vehicles are allowed on the ocean shore. The proposed changes would update definitions for electric-assisted bicycles and determine new locations where they are allowed and restricted.

The committee will meet online 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17 and will hold three additional meetings through 2024 to review and discuss the proposed rule changes. The meeting dates will be announced after the first meeting. The meetings are open to the public and can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg.

The meeting agenda will include discussions on the impacts the proposed rules would have on visitor safety, recreational uses and conflicts, operational best practices and accessibility. The committee will also discuss the potential economic and fiscal impact of proposed changes.

Committee members, appointed by OPRD, include individuals from around the state who enjoy electric assisted bicycles for recreation and others who enjoy other forms of recreation in state parks and the ocean shore. The committee also includes individuals from other agencies, natural resource specialists, law enforcement, transportation specialists, non-profit organizations, and business owners.

After the committee reviews the proposed changes and staff make updates based on feedback and recommendations, the proposed rule will be open for public comment in early 2025. More information about this rulemaking is available on the OPRD website: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-Rule-2024-EBikes.aspx.

Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Jo Niehaus, at least three days in advance of a meeting, at jo.niehaus@oprd.oregon.gov.