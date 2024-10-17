Artist Cheryl Yellowhawk to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art has been fundamentally enriching our lives for tens of thousands of years. A powerful tool of communication, art allows us to intuitively connect with the artist and touches our inner soul on a deeply profound emotional level. Through the ages art has filled us with a sense of healing, wonder, and joy. Art is the voice of the artist’s soul, shaping their world, and leaving a personal imprint on each of us who experience it.

In a four-part interview, we dive into the colorful world of fine artist, Cheryl Yellowhawk, a lifelong painter, who stirs our emotions and innermost feelings with her spiritual artwork, Native American background, Southwestern landscapes, colorful still life paintings, expressive floral compositions, vibrant birds and animals, beautiful women, joyful children and family pets.

Cheryl loves to paint representational objects that tell a heartfelt story. She has written several books combining both her beautiful artwork and inspirational poetry. Her books are a healing journey through the depths of dissociative identity disorder, post traumatic disorder, and depression following the traumatic death of her mother in a five-car fatal accident when she was 35 years old. This life altering event careened her life’s course from that of a devoted mother of two children, a Registered Nurse, and active member of the community to a person recovering from delayed grief symptoms and then striving for the recovery her authentic self.

Losing her mother tragically at this early age was the last straw for her emotional stability. So many loved ones of hers had passed on unexpectedly that now her pent-up grief had to be expressed. There was no longer the possibility of having a doting grandmother in her children’s lives. The shock of losing her mother led her into a downward spiral. Anxiety, amnesia, flashbacks, and sobbing became her daily existence for years.

Cheryl’s world changed when she began a 6-week drawing and beginner’s painting class at the local High School in her small town. Immediately art reconnected her with beauty and the joy she used to have for life. Focusing on the structure and colors of fruit and veggies became a lifeline to reality for a mind continuously wandering into the sadness of loss. Before long Cheryl began her studies at the Institute of American Indian Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She has continued to study under many wonderful artists over the past 30 years. Her life has blossomed because of years of art making and making new friends.

Cheryl in particular deeply loves painting flowers which she describes as breathtakingly gorgeous. Flowers are always in bloom in the Sunshine state from begonias, daisies, roses, jasmines, and her absolute favorite, hibiscus.

Chery depicts her paintings with delicate brushstrokes that are delicate and spontaneous. Her interesting use of colors are a depiction of feminine grace that evoke a timeless sense of absolute joy.

As she continues to grace us with her masterful artwork, Cheryl also teaches at the beach art center one or two days a week helping others on their own artistic journey.

Prior to becoming a full-time artist, Cheryl graduated with honors from the Institute of American Indian Arts and received a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of New Mexico. She has held numerous shows including the Corcoran Gallery a joint production to raise awareness of Women suffering from Domestic Violence.

Another notable accomplishment is that her oil painting entitled “Eagle in Flight”, was published in the 2002 “Dreams and Visions” calendar and also toured with the Smithsonian Exhibit of “Birds of Raptor” countrywide exhibit.

Very active in the local art community, Cheryl has participated in various venues all around Largo, St. Petersburg, and Tampa Bay Florida. For the past 13 years she has been the Event Coordinator, Vice President, and President of the Fine Arts Society, a group that has fostered interests in the visual fine arts over 50 years. She was also a docent of the former Gulf Coast Museum of Art in Largo, FL. Oil painting and pastel instructor at the Indian Rocks Beach Art Center, First Class Framing in Clearwater and Central Art Classes at ArtLofts in St. Petersburg.

Today she has completely healed from PTSD, DID, and no longer has experiences Delayed Grief Symptoms. Her joy for life is infectious everywhere she goes. And she spends her days painting, and teaching classes and workshops in oil, watercolor and pastel helps people heal through art making.

Close Up will feature Cheryl Yellowhawk in a four-part series with host Jim Masters on Friday October 18th at 11am Eastern, Friday October 25th at 11am Eastern, Friday November 1st at 11am Eastern, and Friday November 8th at 11am Eastern

www.cherylyellowhawk.com

Beatrice Maria Centeno

