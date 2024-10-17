Firm Announces the Filing of Class Action Lawsuit in EDNY on Behalf of Those Who Acquired Securities of Iris Energy Ltd.

If you purchased Iris Energy securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo, a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Iris Energy Limited (“Iris Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:IREN) between June 20, 2023 and July 11, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class” and the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased Iris Energy securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT’S NEXT: To join the Iris Energy class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at stuart.guber@poulinwilley.com. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 1:24-cv-07046, Iris Energy Limited describes itself as a “leading sustainable Bitcoin miner” and “a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers.” This class action was filed against Iris Energy and three of its Officers. The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants overstated Iris Energy’s prospects with data centers and high-performance computing, in large part as a result of material deficiencies in Iris Energy’s Childress County, Texas site; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

When the truth was finally revealed while the market was still open on July 11, 2024, the price of IREN stock fell by $2.03 per share, or 15.3% (or 13.1% as compared to the prior closing price), to close at $11.20 per share on July 11, 2024.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and the other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

NO COST TO YOU: No Recovery, No Attorney’s Fees, No Costs. We represent you on a fully contingent basis. There are no fees or costs to you for your participation in the lawsuit if the lawsuit is unsuccessful.

WHY POULIN | WILLEY| ANASTOPOULO: The firm is one of the leading Plaintiff class action and mass tort firms in the country. Our Director of Shareholder Services and Securities Litigation, Stuart J. Guber, has over three decades of experience successfully representing defrauded shareholders including public pension plans, Taft-Hartley union pension plans and health & welfare funds, and individual investors in class action securities litigation and securities opt-out litigation.

In addition, firm partner Roy Willey IV has served as counsel in class actions and multi district litigations across the country. He brings a creative, problem-solving based approach to handling cases for consumers, investors and others harmed through no fault of their own. As a result he has been repeatedly named among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, Best Lawyers, and Super Lawyers.

Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo has offices in Florence, Charleston, Ladson, Columbia, Greenville, Lexington, Myrtle Beach, Rock Hill, and Hampton, South Carolina. Charlotte and Lumberton, North Carolina. Atlanta, Albany, Athens, Augusta, Columbus and Macon in Georgia. Visit RespectResults.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.