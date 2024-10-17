Fiagon GmbH Receives FDA Clearance for Spine Platform and Showcases Innovative Solutions at NASS and EUROSPINE 2024

Cube 4D: The Next Dimension in Spine Surgery

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiagon GmbH is proud to announce a series of significant achievements, including the recent FDA clearance of the expanded Spine Platform and commercial launch in the United States at NASS 2024.

Receiving FDA clearance for an extended platform from its Spine Navigation System Fiagon set a crucial milestone in the company's continued expansion into the global spine surgery market. This platform integrates Electromagnetic (EM) navigation technology, offering surgeons a higher level of confidence and potentially decreasing surgery time for minimally invasive spine procedures.

Fiagon's presence at the 2024 North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting marked the company's first direct exhibition at the event. Fiagon's innovative solutions attracted great interest from healthcare professionals and industry leaders alike, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing technology for spine surgery. At the EUROSPINE 2024 Annual Meeting, Fiagon's cutting-edge technology was successfully showcased by one of its distribution partners, raising awareness of the company's capabilities within the European market.

"At Fiagon, we are focused on differentiating our solutions by integrating Electromagnetic (EM) guidance technology into surgical procedures, making them more precise and efficient," said Brian Spearman, GM of Fiagon GmbH. "Our success at these industry events demonstrates the increasing recognition of the value proposition our technologies bring to the surgical field."

About Fiagon

Fiagon is a leading provider of medical technology solutions dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovation and advanced surgical techniques. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on collaboration, we strive to push the boundaries of what is possible in spine care.

Fiagon has played a key role in the successful launch of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MISS) Systems for Percutaneous Pedicle Screw Placement, MIS Fusion, and Endoscopic Spine surgery (ESS), offering advanced digital guidance solutions that enable surgeons to perform complex procedures with confidence and accuracy. The company's products, including those provided under Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreements, are marketed globally either directly or through its distribution partners across regions in the United States (US), Europe (EMEA), Asia (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).

