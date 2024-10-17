Governor Hochul Announces 215th Session Graduation from the State Police Basic School
Governor Kathy Hochul joined Superintendent Steven G. James in honoring 181 new State Troopers as they graduated today from the 215th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy. The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. Today’s graduation increases the State Police ranks to 5,183 sworn members.
“I commend these 181 men and women for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The New York State Police put their lives on the line each day to keep us safe, serving as a critical lifeline for all New Yorkers. On behalf of the State, I want to thank the graduates for their perseverance and welcome them to the long gray line.”
New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Today’s graduation is the culmination of six months of difficult classwork, physical training, and sacrifice, and we now welcome our newest members to one of the most prestigious and well-respected law enforcement agencies in the nation. I am confident they are equipped to carry out our mission to serve our communities with the same professionalism and pride the State Police have exhibited for the past 107 years.”
In addition to honoring all graduates from the 215th Session of Basic School, Superintendent James presented the following awards:
Academic Achievement Award
As a special incentive for all students attending the State Police Academy Basic School, the Superintendent sponsors the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of academic performance during Academy training.
The recipient of the Academic Achievement Award is Trooper Brian Leahey, age 35 who resides in Farmington, New York. He is a graduate of St. Joseph’s University with a bachelor’s degree in physics. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a project manager and served 5 years of active duty with the United States Army. Throughout the Academy training program, he achieved an outstanding overall academic average of 96.42 percent. He will be assigned to Troop E.
Firearms Proficiency Award
The New York State Trooper Foundation has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of performance in all phases of firearms training.
The recipient of the Superintendent’s Firearms Proficiency Award is Tanner J. Rarrick, age 29 who resides in Painted Post, New York. He is a graduate of Corning Community College where he received an associate degree in criminal justice. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a police officer with the City of Corning Police Department. During firearms training, he achieved an average score of 250 out of a possible 250. He will be assigned to Troop E.
Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award
The New York State Police Investigators Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest degree of physical fitness during the Physical Training Program at the Academy. This award will be presented in memory of deceased Investigator Joseph Aversa. Investigator Aversa made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City on March 5, 1990, during a narcotics investigation while serving as a member of the Joint Drug Enforcement Task Force. Investigator Aversa was a six-year State Police veteran who believed that physical conditioning was an integral part of being a Trooper.
The recipient of the Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award is Gavin F. Mannion, age 25 who resides in Cornwall on Hudson, New York. He is a graduate of SUNY Morrisville with a bachelor’s degree in automotive technology. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a light duty truck mechanic and for the past 7 years he has served in the United States Army. During the physical agility testing, he achieved the highest score of all 181 Members of the 215th Session, a tribute to his superb physical conditioning. He will be assigned to Troop F.
Student Representative
The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm to the member of the class who is selected by his or her peers to represent them during these exercises. The PBA presents the award in memory of Trooper John J. McKenna IV, who was killed in action in 2006, while serving his country as a Marine in Iraq.
The recipient of this award is Matthew D. Weinholtz, age 31 who resides in Orchard Park, New York. He is a graduate of Mercyhurst University with a bachelor’s degree in intelligence studies. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a Trooper with the Virginia State Police. He will be assigned to Troop A.
The graduation ceremony was held at the Empire Plaza Convention Center in Albany. The National Anthem was performed by Trooper Justin E. Bush, a member of the graduating class. The ceremony included a video presentation of the training received by all members of the 215th Basic School Session.
The new Troopers will report for field duty on Oct. 23, 2024. For the following 10 weeks, the new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.
Below is a list of Field Training assignments where graduates will begin their careers. Included are the hometowns of the graduates.
TROOP B
|LAST NAME
|FIRST NAME
|MI
|HOMETOWN
|ALLEN
|CASSIUS
|M
|LAKE GEORGE
|ALSWORTH
|COOPER
|R
|WELLSVILLE
|ALVES
|JOSHUA
|E
|ALBANY
|BANNISTER
|QUINN
|A
|GAINESVILLE
|BROOKS
|CONOR
|D
|GAINESVILLE
|BUSH
|JUSTIN
|E
|WALLKILL
|BUTT
|FREDERICK
|J
|CLIFTON PARK
|CHASE
|MATTHEW
|J
|SLINGERLANDS
|CLERE
|NATALIE
|A
|MARCELLUS
|CORSINO
|JOSHUA
|MOUNT KISCO
|CRUZ
|EZEKIEL
|JAMAICA
|DAVISON
|CORY
|R
|PLATTSBURGH
|DIXON
|JACOB
|M
|WEST CHAZY
|DOUGLAS
|CAITLIN
|E
|MALONE
|FILION
|JACE
|M
|PLATTSBURGH
|HOCHMAN
|STEVEN
|BROOKLYN
|JEAN-LOUIS
|YVES
|A
|JAMAICA
|KEENAN
|LAUREN
|E
|GLENS FALLS
|LAMBERTON
|KASEY
|D
|PALMYRA
|LUBANSKI
|DONALD
|W
|CALEDONIA
|MARTIN
|HAILEY
|S
|SACKETS HARBOR
|MASTRO
|JOSEPH
|D
|CANTON
|MCCRUM
|MICHAELA
|SCHENECTADY
|MERCADO
|CHRISTIAN
|S
|SARATOGA SPRINGS
|MITCHELL
|JUSTIN
|T
|WAPPINGERS FALLS
|MORGAN
|CHRISTIAN
|S
|MIDDLETOWN
|MORGUL
|EMIN
|J
|HOPEWELL JUNCTION
|MUDASSAR
|HAMZA
|B
|JOHNSON CITY
|NATALIE
|LORENZO
|A
|OLMSTEDVILLE
|NOEL
|AARON
|R
|PLATTSBURGH
|PASTRANA
|ANAYA
|BROOKLYN
|PEPIN
|ALAIN
|M
|BURKE
|PERAZA
|ALEJANDRO
|COHOES
|PUNIN
|BRYAN
|S
|VERPLANCK
|RIMPEL
|AMDERSON
|M
|BROOKLYN
|RULE
|ASHLEY
|L
|CONSTABLE
|SCHECHTER
|ELIJAH
|F
|POTSDAM
|TREZZA
|BRINA
|M
|PORT JEFFERSON STATION
|TROMBLEY
|CAMERON
|B
|ELLENBURG CENTER
|VALERIO-CHIMILIO
|CARLOS
|V
|BRONX
|VALLE
|KEENE
|A
|BRONX
|WALTER
|THOMAS
|C
|SARANAC LAKE
|BENZEL
|AIDAN
|T
|WANAKENA
|MARTIN
|BAILEY
|M
|MALONE
|GUILLEN
|JONATHAN
|A
|BRONX
TROOP C
|LAST NAME
|FIRST NAME
|MI
|HOMETOWN
|BECERRA
|JAN
|A
|CHAPPAQUA
|ALAO
|AYOMIDE
|ARVERNE
|ANDERSON
|MICHAEL
|J
|STUYVESANT
|ANDERSON
|JACE
|R
|GERMANTOWN
|ANDERSON
|TATYANA
|YONKERS
|BARRON
|MATTHEW
|T
|COMMACK
|BENCE
|JENNIFER
|E
|CATSKILL
|BHUIYAN
|SHAKIFUR
|R
|BROOKLYN
|BROWN
|VICTORIA
|BROOKLYN
|CAMPOS
|IMANOL
|COLLEGE POINT
|COLON
|DARIELA
|DOBBS FERRY
|CONNORS
|JOSEPH
|P
|JOHNSONVILLE
|CRESPO
|MICHAEL
|J
|NORTHPORT
|DECHANT
|DANIEL
|WAPPINGERS FALLS
|DEMARTINO
|CATELYN
|A
|PORT JERVIS
|DIDIER
|DEVIN
|J
|NORTH BABYLON
|DRUMM
|BECKY
|M
|PINE BUSH
|FAHEY
|PATRICK
|S
|WHITE PLAINS
|FONTAINE
|GEORGES
|S
|MASTIC BEACH
|FRANZ
|RYAN
|M
|ENDICOTT
|FRUNZI
|COLBY
|A
|LAKE GROVE
|GIOVINGO
|DANIEL
|M
|CENTEREACH
|HERNANDEZ
|AUSTIN
|C
|NEW CITY
|HIKADE
|JACOB
|D
|STONE RIDGE
|KELANI
|OLADOTUN
|S
|RICHMOND HILL
|LICATA
|NIKOLAS
|E
|BAYSHORE
|MCGRATH
|HUNTER
|J
|RIDGE
|NEWCOMB
|WILLIAM
|V
|CLIFTON PARK
|NKANSAH
|JOSHUA
|P
|BRENTWOOD
|QUARANTA
|BRANDON
|M
|SALT POINT
|RAMOS
|JONATHAN
|NEW CITY
|ROGERS
|MICHAEL
|R
|RED HOOK
|ROWE
|JONATHAN
|R
|MONROE
|RYAN
|TRISTAN
|K
|FORT MONTGOMERY
|SANZO
|JOSHUA
|A
|GERMANTOWN
|SCHRAG
|DEREK
|W
|CORNWALL ON HUDSON
|SELBY
|ETHAN
|W
|BROADALBIN
|STUMPF
|JOSHUA
|M
|BLUE POINT
|TERRY
|KATELYN
|K
|BINGHAMTON
|VUOLO
|BRANDON
|A
|EVAN MILLS
|WEIGMAN
|ANDREW
|M
|CANEADEA
|WRIGHT
|JUSTIN
|A
|BUFFALO
|GULIANO
|MICHAEL
|T
|PINE BUSH
|MAGSAMAN
|DERRICK
|B
|BLOOMINGBURG
|MILLER
|AUSTIN
|J
|LAGRANGEVILLE
|MANNION
|GAVIN
|F
|CORNWALL ON HUDSON
TROOP D
|LAST NAME
|FIRST NAME
|MI
|HOMETOWN
|MARTIN
|BRETT
|J
|PORTVILLE
|GOMOLKA
|CONNER
|M
|HAMBURG
|AMUSO
|JAMES
|A
|UTICA
|BROUTY
|CORDEL
|W
|LOWVILLE
|CACCIATORE
|CHRISTIAN
|J
|ILION
|COLE
|MICHAEL
|J
|ROME
|CROSS
|MATTHEW
|C
|UTICA
|DIGEORGE
|SAMMUEL
|A
|CANASTOTA
|FERENTI
|ALEXANDER
|R
|LIVERPOOL
|FERRIS
|ZOE
|F
|FULTON
|FIERMONTE III
|JOHN
|A
|AUBURN
|FUSCO JR
|MICHAEL
|J
|SCHENECTADY
|GIARDINI III
|CHRISTOPHER
|M
|ALLEGANY
|HAIMS
|CONNOR
|S
|PITTSFORD
|HASKINS
|EMILY
|M
|LIVERPOOL
|HOWE
|ROBERT
|R
|POLAND
|HULSE
|SYDNEY
|L
|PENN YAN
|JOHNSON
|BRANDON
|NANUET
|LUCAS
|COREY
|A
|ALDEN
|LYUBEZHANIN
|ROBERT
|P
|UTICA
|MCBRIDE
|AUSTIN
|R
|ROCHESTER
|MILLER
|COLE
|R
|EAST AURORA
|MILLER
|CLAY
|C
|CANASTOTA
|MOTLEY
|PETER
|L
|BELLMORE
|MUHAMMAD
|WALEED
|NEW YORK
|NICOLETTI-WATSON
|CIRRO
|DERBY
|NORTHEY III
|WILLIAM
|J
|SHERBURNE
|OLKOWSKI
|JASON
|E
|NEW WOODSTOCK
|PACENZA
|THOMAS
|AKRON
|PAGE
|COLIN
|J
|AVON
|PASSAMONTE
|BRAGON
|J
|CLIFTON SPRINGS
|PAVEZ
|MATTHEW
|J
|WAPPINGERS FALLS
|RUSSELL
|LAUREN
|M
|SYRACUSE
|STETZ
|COLTON
|J
|HAMBURG
|VASQUEZ
|MATHEW
|J
|DEANSBORO
|WILLIAMS III
|SCOTT
|R
|UTICA
|KOZIOL
|PHILIP
|S
|BATAVIA
TROOP E
|LAST NAME
|FIRST NAME
|MI
|HOMETOWN
|MILLER
|KRISTIAN
|T
|BOLIVAR
|COE
|GREGORY
|V
|SODUS
|CRESANTI
|MARSHALL
|A
|BEMUS POINT
|ELLISON
|DYLAN
|J
|HONEOYE FALLS
|FITCH
|RYAN
|L
|HOLLAND
|FROST
|VICTORIA
|L
|MACEDON
|GEIGER
|DEREK
|T
|HAMBURG
|HAUPTMAN
|SEAN
|C
|HAUPPAUGE
|KRAMELL
|SPENCER
|D
|PERRY
|KUHN SR.
|ANTHONY
|J
|SANBORN
|LAWRENCE
|CODY
|M
|WEST SENECA
|LEAHEY
|BRIAN
|D
|FARMINGTON
|MAGGIORE
|MARCO
|P
|LANCASTER
|PILON
|NICHOLAS
|R
|AMHERST
|RARRICK
|TANNER
|J
|PAINTED POST
|REMIS
|WILLIAM
|T
|ONTARIO
|RONZO
|ERIC
|T
|FAIRPORT
|WEINHOLTZ
|MATTHEW
|D
|NORTH TONAWANDA
TROOP F
|LAST NAME
|FIRST NAME
|MI
|HOMETOWN
|AZZOLLINI
|NICHOLAS
|A
|BURLINGTON FLATS
|BRENNAN
|NICHOLAS
|M
|ALBANY
|DAHL
|CAMERON
|L
|MASSAPEQUA
|GEOGHEGAN
|BARRY
|D
|GREENVILLE
|JEAN-PIERRE
|JEFF
|B
|BROOKLYN
|MAZZELLA
|MATTHEW
|J
|STONY POINT
|MULDOON
|SHAWN
|E
|HOPEWELL JUNCTION
|OWENS
|PATRICK
|A
|CONGERS
|RUPPERT
|MICAH
|T
|WALDEN
|SWEENEY
|MICHAEL
|J
|KINGS PARK
|TETREAULT
|SHEA
|C
|KINGSTON
TROOP G
|LAST NAME
|FIRST NAME
|MI
|HOMETOWN
|GULIANO
|JOSEPH
|S
|SCOTIA
|MALLARD
|JOSHUA
|T
|WASHINGTONVILLE
|ANDRESEN
|COREY
|D
|TROY
|BARRETT
|JOSEPH
|P
|GLENS FALLS
|BARRETT
|SARAH
|G
|EARLTON
|BASTA
|KYLE
|L
|BALLSTON SPA
|BAUER
|KATELYN
|M
|NASSAU
|BOYNTON
|LUCAS
|J
|SCHENECTADY
|FISHER
|SETH
|A
|AVERILL PARK
|GAUTHIER
|BRIANNA
|R
|HALFMOON
|HORWEDEL
|MARK
|E
|DELANSON
|JENKINS
|ANDREW
|L
|CORINTH
|KELLER
|BENJAMIN
|A
|ALBANY
|KIPPEN III
|KENNETH
|K
|TROY
|LAMBOY
|BENJAMIN
|A
|MENANDS
|MCCARTHY
|SEAN
|M
|PATTERSON
|MCMILLEN
|JOSEPH
|P
|MAHOPAC
|OCONNOR
|HEATHER
|A
|FORT EDWARD
|SHELDON
|MOLLY
|N
|WATERVLIET
|STIEHLER
|THOMAS
|M
|MASSAPEQUA
|STRENK
|TYLER
|J
|BALLSTON SPA
|SVINGALA
|CALEB
|S
|CASTLETON
|TAITT-WINE
|KETRICK
|V
|ALBANY
|WANG
|MICHAEL
|J
|SYRACUSE
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.