Governor Hochul Announces 215th Session Graduation from the State Police Basic School

Governor Kathy Hochul joined Superintendent Steven G. James in honoring 181 new State Troopers as they graduated today from the 215th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy. The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. Today’s graduation increases the State Police ranks to 5,183 sworn members.

“I commend these 181 men and women for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The New York State Police put their lives on the line each day to keep us safe, serving as a critical lifeline for all New Yorkers. On behalf of the State, I want to thank the graduates for their perseverance and welcome them to the long gray line.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Today’s graduation is the culmination of six months of difficult classwork, physical training, and sacrifice, and we now welcome our newest members to one of the most prestigious and well-respected law enforcement agencies in the nation. I am confident they are equipped to carry out our mission to serve our communities with the same professionalism and pride the State Police have exhibited for the past 107 years.”

In addition to honoring all graduates from the 215th Session of Basic School, Superintendent James presented the following awards:

Academic Achievement Award

As a special incentive for all students attending the State Police Academy Basic School, the Superintendent sponsors the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of academic performance during Academy training.

The recipient of the Academic Achievement Award is Trooper Brian Leahey, age 35 who resides in Farmington, New York. He is a graduate of St. Joseph’s University with a bachelor’s degree in physics. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a project manager and served 5 years of active duty with the United States Army. Throughout the Academy training program, he achieved an outstanding overall academic average of 96.42 percent. He will be assigned to Troop E.

Firearms Proficiency Award

The New York State Trooper Foundation has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of performance in all phases of firearms training.

The recipient of the Superintendent’s Firearms Proficiency Award is Tanner J. Rarrick, age 29 who resides in Painted Post, New York. He is a graduate of Corning Community College where he received an associate degree in criminal justice. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a police officer with the City of Corning Police Department. During firearms training, he achieved an average score of 250 out of a possible 250. He will be assigned to Troop E.

Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award

The New York State Police Investigators Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest degree of physical fitness during the Physical Training Program at the Academy. This award will be presented in memory of deceased Investigator Joseph Aversa. Investigator Aversa made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City on March 5, 1990, during a narcotics investigation while serving as a member of the Joint Drug Enforcement Task Force. Investigator Aversa was a six-year State Police veteran who believed that physical conditioning was an integral part of being a Trooper.

The recipient of the Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award is Gavin F. Mannion, age 25 who resides in Cornwall on Hudson, New York. He is a graduate of SUNY Morrisville with a bachelor’s degree in automotive technology. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a light duty truck mechanic and for the past 7 years he has served in the United States Army. During the physical agility testing, he achieved the highest score of all 181 Members of the 215th Session, a tribute to his superb physical conditioning. He will be assigned to Troop F.

Student Representative

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm to the member of the class who is selected by his or her peers to represent them during these exercises. The PBA presents the award in memory of Trooper John J. McKenna IV, who was killed in action in 2006, while serving his country as a Marine in Iraq.

The recipient of this award is Matthew D. Weinholtz, age 31 who resides in Orchard Park, New York. He is a graduate of Mercyhurst University with a bachelor’s degree in intelligence studies. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a Trooper with the Virginia State Police. He will be assigned to Troop A.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Empire Plaza Convention Center in Albany. The National Anthem was performed by Trooper Justin E. Bush, a member of the graduating class. The ceremony included a video presentation of the training received by all members of the 215th Basic School Session.

The new Troopers will report for field duty on Oct. 23, 2024. For the following 10 weeks, the new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.

Below is a list of Field Training assignments where graduates will begin their careers. Included are the hometowns of the graduates.

TROOP B

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN
ALLEN CASSIUS M LAKE GEORGE
ALSWORTH COOPER R WELLSVILLE
ALVES JOSHUA E ALBANY
BANNISTER QUINN A GAINESVILLE
BROOKS CONOR D GAINESVILLE
BUSH JUSTIN E WALLKILL
BUTT FREDERICK J CLIFTON PARK
CHASE MATTHEW J SLINGERLANDS
CLERE NATALIE A MARCELLUS
CORSINO JOSHUA MOUNT KISCO
CRUZ EZEKIEL JAMAICA
DAVISON CORY R PLATTSBURGH
DIXON JACOB M WEST CHAZY
DOUGLAS CAITLIN E MALONE
FILION JACE M PLATTSBURGH
HOCHMAN STEVEN BROOKLYN
JEAN-LOUIS YVES A JAMAICA
KEENAN LAUREN E GLENS FALLS
LAMBERTON KASEY D PALMYRA
LUBANSKI DONALD W CALEDONIA
MARTIN HAILEY S SACKETS HARBOR
MASTRO JOSEPH D CANTON
MCCRUM MICHAELA SCHENECTADY
MERCADO CHRISTIAN S SARATOGA SPRINGS
MITCHELL JUSTIN T WAPPINGERS FALLS
MORGAN CHRISTIAN S MIDDLETOWN
MORGUL EMIN J HOPEWELL JUNCTION
MUDASSAR HAMZA B JOHNSON CITY
NATALIE LORENZO A OLMSTEDVILLE
NOEL AARON R PLATTSBURGH
PASTRANA ANAYA BROOKLYN
PEPIN ALAIN M BURKE
PERAZA ALEJANDRO COHOES
PUNIN BRYAN S VERPLANCK
RIMPEL AMDERSON M BROOKLYN
RULE ASHLEY L CONSTABLE
SCHECHTER ELIJAH F POTSDAM
TREZZA BRINA M PORT JEFFERSON STATION
TROMBLEY CAMERON B ELLENBURG CENTER
VALERIO-CHIMILIO CARLOS V BRONX
VALLE KEENE A BRONX
WALTER THOMAS C SARANAC LAKE
BENZEL AIDAN T WANAKENA
MARTIN BAILEY M MALONE
GUILLEN JONATHAN A BRONX


TROOP C

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN
BECERRA JAN A CHAPPAQUA
ALAO AYOMIDE ARVERNE
ANDERSON MICHAEL J STUYVESANT
ANDERSON JACE R GERMANTOWN
ANDERSON TATYANA YONKERS
BARRON MATTHEW T COMMACK
BENCE JENNIFER E CATSKILL
BHUIYAN SHAKIFUR R BROOKLYN
BROWN VICTORIA BROOKLYN
CAMPOS IMANOL COLLEGE POINT
COLON DARIELA DOBBS FERRY
CONNORS JOSEPH P JOHNSONVILLE
CRESPO MICHAEL J NORTHPORT
DECHANT DANIEL WAPPINGERS FALLS
DEMARTINO CATELYN A PORT JERVIS
DIDIER DEVIN J NORTH BABYLON
DRUMM BECKY M PINE BUSH
FAHEY PATRICK S WHITE PLAINS
FONTAINE GEORGES S MASTIC BEACH
FRANZ RYAN M ENDICOTT
FRUNZI COLBY A LAKE GROVE
GIOVINGO DANIEL M CENTEREACH
HERNANDEZ AUSTIN C NEW CITY
HIKADE JACOB D STONE RIDGE
KELANI OLADOTUN S RICHMOND HILL
LICATA NIKOLAS E BAYSHORE
MCGRATH HUNTER J RIDGE
NEWCOMB WILLIAM V CLIFTON PARK
NKANSAH JOSHUA P BRENTWOOD
QUARANTA BRANDON M SALT POINT
RAMOS JONATHAN NEW CITY
ROGERS MICHAEL R RED HOOK
ROWE JONATHAN R MONROE
RYAN TRISTAN K FORT MONTGOMERY
SANZO JOSHUA A GERMANTOWN
SCHRAG DEREK W CORNWALL ON HUDSON
SELBY ETHAN W BROADALBIN
STUMPF JOSHUA M BLUE POINT
TERRY KATELYN K BINGHAMTON
VUOLO BRANDON A EVAN MILLS
WEIGMAN ANDREW M CANEADEA
WRIGHT JUSTIN A BUFFALO
GULIANO MICHAEL T PINE BUSH
MAGSAMAN DERRICK B BLOOMINGBURG
MILLER AUSTIN J LAGRANGEVILLE
MANNION GAVIN F CORNWALL ON HUDSON


TROOP D

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN
MARTIN BRETT J PORTVILLE
GOMOLKA CONNER M HAMBURG
AMUSO JAMES A UTICA
BROUTY CORDEL W LOWVILLE
CACCIATORE CHRISTIAN J ILION
COLE MICHAEL J ROME
CROSS MATTHEW C UTICA
DIGEORGE SAMMUEL A CANASTOTA
FERENTI ALEXANDER R LIVERPOOL
FERRIS ZOE F FULTON
FIERMONTE III JOHN A AUBURN
FUSCO JR MICHAEL J SCHENECTADY
GIARDINI III CHRISTOPHER M ALLEGANY
HAIMS CONNOR S PITTSFORD
HASKINS EMILY M LIVERPOOL
HOWE ROBERT R POLAND
HULSE SYDNEY L PENN YAN
JOHNSON BRANDON NANUET
LUCAS COREY A ALDEN
LYUBEZHANIN ROBERT P UTICA
MCBRIDE AUSTIN R ROCHESTER
MILLER COLE R EAST AURORA
MILLER CLAY C CANASTOTA
MOTLEY PETER L BELLMORE
MUHAMMAD WALEED NEW YORK
NICOLETTI-WATSON CIRRO DERBY
NORTHEY III WILLIAM J SHERBURNE
OLKOWSKI JASON E NEW WOODSTOCK
PACENZA THOMAS AKRON
PAGE COLIN J AVON
PASSAMONTE BRAGON J CLIFTON SPRINGS
PAVEZ MATTHEW J WAPPINGERS FALLS
RUSSELL LAUREN M SYRACUSE
STETZ COLTON J HAMBURG
VASQUEZ MATHEW J DEANSBORO
WILLIAMS III SCOTT R UTICA
KOZIOL PHILIP S BATAVIA


TROOP E

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN
MILLER KRISTIAN T BOLIVAR
COE GREGORY V SODUS
CRESANTI MARSHALL A BEMUS POINT
ELLISON DYLAN J HONEOYE FALLS
FITCH RYAN L HOLLAND
FROST VICTORIA L MACEDON
GEIGER DEREK T HAMBURG
HAUPTMAN SEAN C HAUPPAUGE
KRAMELL SPENCER D PERRY
KUHN SR. ANTHONY J SANBORN
LAWRENCE CODY M WEST SENECA
LEAHEY BRIAN D FARMINGTON
MAGGIORE MARCO P LANCASTER
PILON NICHOLAS R AMHERST
RARRICK TANNER J PAINTED POST
REMIS WILLIAM T ONTARIO
RONZO ERIC T FAIRPORT
WEINHOLTZ MATTHEW D NORTH TONAWANDA


TROOP F

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN
AZZOLLINI NICHOLAS A BURLINGTON FLATS
BRENNAN NICHOLAS M ALBANY
DAHL CAMERON L MASSAPEQUA
GEOGHEGAN BARRY D GREENVILLE
JEAN-PIERRE JEFF B BROOKLYN
MAZZELLA MATTHEW J STONY POINT
MULDOON SHAWN E HOPEWELL JUNCTION
OWENS PATRICK A CONGERS
RUPPERT MICAH T WALDEN
SWEENEY MICHAEL J KINGS PARK
TETREAULT SHEA C KINGSTON


TROOP G

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN
GULIANO JOSEPH S SCOTIA
MALLARD JOSHUA T WASHINGTONVILLE
ANDRESEN COREY D TROY
BARRETT JOSEPH P GLENS FALLS
BARRETT SARAH G EARLTON
BASTA KYLE L BALLSTON SPA
BAUER KATELYN M NASSAU
BOYNTON LUCAS J SCHENECTADY
FISHER SETH A AVERILL PARK
GAUTHIER BRIANNA R HALFMOON
HORWEDEL MARK E DELANSON
JENKINS ANDREW L CORINTH
KELLER BENJAMIN A ALBANY
KIPPEN III KENNETH K TROY
LAMBOY BENJAMIN A MENANDS
MCCARTHY SEAN M PATTERSON
MCMILLEN JOSEPH P MAHOPAC
OCONNOR HEATHER A FORT EDWARD
SHELDON MOLLY N WATERVLIET
STIEHLER THOMAS M MASSAPEQUA
STRENK TYLER J BALLSTON SPA
SVINGALA CALEB S CASTLETON
TAITT-WINE KETRICK V ALBANY
WANG MICHAEL J SYRACUSE

