Governor Hochul Announces 215th Session Graduation from the State Police Basic School

Governor Kathy Hochul joined Superintendent Steven G. James in honoring 181 new State Troopers as they graduated today from the 215th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy. The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany. Today’s graduation increases the State Police ranks to 5,183 sworn members.

“I commend these 181 men and women for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The New York State Police put their lives on the line each day to keep us safe, serving as a critical lifeline for all New Yorkers. On behalf of the State, I want to thank the graduates for their perseverance and welcome them to the long gray line.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Today’s graduation is the culmination of six months of difficult classwork, physical training, and sacrifice, and we now welcome our newest members to one of the most prestigious and well-respected law enforcement agencies in the nation. I am confident they are equipped to carry out our mission to serve our communities with the same professionalism and pride the State Police have exhibited for the past 107 years.”

In addition to honoring all graduates from the 215th Session of Basic School, Superintendent James presented the following awards:

Academic Achievement Award

As a special incentive for all students attending the State Police Academy Basic School, the Superintendent sponsors the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of academic performance during Academy training.

The recipient of the Academic Achievement Award is Trooper Brian Leahey, age 35 who resides in Farmington, New York. He is a graduate of St. Joseph’s University with a bachelor’s degree in physics. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a project manager and served 5 years of active duty with the United States Army. Throughout the Academy training program, he achieved an outstanding overall academic average of 96.42 percent. He will be assigned to Troop E.

Firearms Proficiency Award

The New York State Trooper Foundation has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest level of performance in all phases of firearms training.

The recipient of the Superintendent’s Firearms Proficiency Award is Tanner J. Rarrick, age 29 who resides in Painted Post, New York. He is a graduate of Corning Community College where he received an associate degree in criminal justice. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a police officer with the City of Corning Police Department. During firearms training, he achieved an average score of 250 out of a possible 250. He will be assigned to Troop E.

Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award

The New York State Police Investigators Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest degree of physical fitness during the Physical Training Program at the Academy. This award will be presented in memory of deceased Investigator Joseph Aversa. Investigator Aversa made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City on March 5, 1990, during a narcotics investigation while serving as a member of the Joint Drug Enforcement Task Force. Investigator Aversa was a six-year State Police veteran who believed that physical conditioning was an integral part of being a Trooper.

The recipient of the Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award is Gavin F. Mannion, age 25 who resides in Cornwall on Hudson, New York. He is a graduate of SUNY Morrisville with a bachelor’s degree in automotive technology. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a light duty truck mechanic and for the past 7 years he has served in the United States Army. During the physical agility testing, he achieved the highest score of all 181 Members of the 215th Session, a tribute to his superb physical conditioning. He will be assigned to Troop F.

Student Representative

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm to the member of the class who is selected by his or her peers to represent them during these exercises. The PBA presents the award in memory of Trooper John J. McKenna IV, who was killed in action in 2006, while serving his country as a Marine in Iraq.

The recipient of this award is Matthew D. Weinholtz, age 31 who resides in Orchard Park, New York. He is a graduate of Mercyhurst University with a bachelor’s degree in intelligence studies. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was a Trooper with the Virginia State Police. He will be assigned to Troop A.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Empire Plaza Convention Center in Albany. The National Anthem was performed by Trooper Justin E. Bush, a member of the graduating class. The ceremony included a video presentation of the training received by all members of the 215th Basic School Session.

The new Troopers will report for field duty on Oct. 23, 2024. For the following 10 weeks, the new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.

Below is a list of Field Training assignments where graduates will begin their careers. Included are the hometowns of the graduates.

TROOP B

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN ALLEN CASSIUS M LAKE GEORGE ALSWORTH COOPER R WELLSVILLE ALVES JOSHUA E ALBANY BANNISTER QUINN A GAINESVILLE BROOKS CONOR D GAINESVILLE BUSH JUSTIN E WALLKILL BUTT FREDERICK J CLIFTON PARK CHASE MATTHEW J SLINGERLANDS CLERE NATALIE A MARCELLUS CORSINO JOSHUA MOUNT KISCO CRUZ EZEKIEL JAMAICA DAVISON CORY R PLATTSBURGH DIXON JACOB M WEST CHAZY DOUGLAS CAITLIN E MALONE FILION JACE M PLATTSBURGH HOCHMAN STEVEN BROOKLYN JEAN-LOUIS YVES A JAMAICA KEENAN LAUREN E GLENS FALLS LAMBERTON KASEY D PALMYRA LUBANSKI DONALD W CALEDONIA MARTIN HAILEY S SACKETS HARBOR MASTRO JOSEPH D CANTON MCCRUM MICHAELA SCHENECTADY MERCADO CHRISTIAN S SARATOGA SPRINGS MITCHELL JUSTIN T WAPPINGERS FALLS MORGAN CHRISTIAN S MIDDLETOWN MORGUL EMIN J HOPEWELL JUNCTION MUDASSAR HAMZA B JOHNSON CITY NATALIE LORENZO A OLMSTEDVILLE NOEL AARON R PLATTSBURGH PASTRANA ANAYA BROOKLYN PEPIN ALAIN M BURKE PERAZA ALEJANDRO COHOES PUNIN BRYAN S VERPLANCK RIMPEL AMDERSON M BROOKLYN RULE ASHLEY L CONSTABLE SCHECHTER ELIJAH F POTSDAM TREZZA BRINA M PORT JEFFERSON STATION TROMBLEY CAMERON B ELLENBURG CENTER VALERIO-CHIMILIO CARLOS V BRONX VALLE KEENE A BRONX WALTER THOMAS C SARANAC LAKE BENZEL AIDAN T WANAKENA MARTIN BAILEY M MALONE GUILLEN JONATHAN A BRONX



TROOP C

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN BECERRA JAN A CHAPPAQUA ALAO AYOMIDE ARVERNE ANDERSON MICHAEL J STUYVESANT ANDERSON JACE R GERMANTOWN ANDERSON TATYANA YONKERS BARRON MATTHEW T COMMACK BENCE JENNIFER E CATSKILL BHUIYAN SHAKIFUR R BROOKLYN BROWN VICTORIA BROOKLYN CAMPOS IMANOL COLLEGE POINT COLON DARIELA DOBBS FERRY CONNORS JOSEPH P JOHNSONVILLE CRESPO MICHAEL J NORTHPORT DECHANT DANIEL WAPPINGERS FALLS DEMARTINO CATELYN A PORT JERVIS DIDIER DEVIN J NORTH BABYLON DRUMM BECKY M PINE BUSH FAHEY PATRICK S WHITE PLAINS FONTAINE GEORGES S MASTIC BEACH FRANZ RYAN M ENDICOTT FRUNZI COLBY A LAKE GROVE GIOVINGO DANIEL M CENTEREACH HERNANDEZ AUSTIN C NEW CITY HIKADE JACOB D STONE RIDGE KELANI OLADOTUN S RICHMOND HILL LICATA NIKOLAS E BAYSHORE MCGRATH HUNTER J RIDGE NEWCOMB WILLIAM V CLIFTON PARK NKANSAH JOSHUA P BRENTWOOD QUARANTA BRANDON M SALT POINT RAMOS JONATHAN NEW CITY ROGERS MICHAEL R RED HOOK ROWE JONATHAN R MONROE RYAN TRISTAN K FORT MONTGOMERY SANZO JOSHUA A GERMANTOWN SCHRAG DEREK W CORNWALL ON HUDSON SELBY ETHAN W BROADALBIN STUMPF JOSHUA M BLUE POINT TERRY KATELYN K BINGHAMTON VUOLO BRANDON A EVAN MILLS WEIGMAN ANDREW M CANEADEA WRIGHT JUSTIN A BUFFALO GULIANO MICHAEL T PINE BUSH MAGSAMAN DERRICK B BLOOMINGBURG MILLER AUSTIN J LAGRANGEVILLE MANNION GAVIN F CORNWALL ON HUDSON



TROOP D

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN MARTIN BRETT J PORTVILLE GOMOLKA CONNER M HAMBURG AMUSO JAMES A UTICA BROUTY CORDEL W LOWVILLE CACCIATORE CHRISTIAN J ILION COLE MICHAEL J ROME CROSS MATTHEW C UTICA DIGEORGE SAMMUEL A CANASTOTA FERENTI ALEXANDER R LIVERPOOL FERRIS ZOE F FULTON FIERMONTE III JOHN A AUBURN FUSCO JR MICHAEL J SCHENECTADY GIARDINI III CHRISTOPHER M ALLEGANY HAIMS CONNOR S PITTSFORD HASKINS EMILY M LIVERPOOL HOWE ROBERT R POLAND HULSE SYDNEY L PENN YAN JOHNSON BRANDON NANUET LUCAS COREY A ALDEN LYUBEZHANIN ROBERT P UTICA MCBRIDE AUSTIN R ROCHESTER MILLER COLE R EAST AURORA MILLER CLAY C CANASTOTA MOTLEY PETER L BELLMORE MUHAMMAD WALEED NEW YORK NICOLETTI-WATSON CIRRO DERBY NORTHEY III WILLIAM J SHERBURNE OLKOWSKI JASON E NEW WOODSTOCK PACENZA THOMAS AKRON PAGE COLIN J AVON PASSAMONTE BRAGON J CLIFTON SPRINGS PAVEZ MATTHEW J WAPPINGERS FALLS RUSSELL LAUREN M SYRACUSE STETZ COLTON J HAMBURG VASQUEZ MATHEW J DEANSBORO WILLIAMS III SCOTT R UTICA KOZIOL PHILIP S BATAVIA



TROOP E

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN MILLER KRISTIAN T BOLIVAR COE GREGORY V SODUS CRESANTI MARSHALL A BEMUS POINT ELLISON DYLAN J HONEOYE FALLS FITCH RYAN L HOLLAND FROST VICTORIA L MACEDON GEIGER DEREK T HAMBURG HAUPTMAN SEAN C HAUPPAUGE KRAMELL SPENCER D PERRY KUHN SR. ANTHONY J SANBORN LAWRENCE CODY M WEST SENECA LEAHEY BRIAN D FARMINGTON MAGGIORE MARCO P LANCASTER PILON NICHOLAS R AMHERST RARRICK TANNER J PAINTED POST REMIS WILLIAM T ONTARIO RONZO ERIC T FAIRPORT WEINHOLTZ MATTHEW D NORTH TONAWANDA



TROOP F

LAST NAME FIRST NAME MI HOMETOWN AZZOLLINI NICHOLAS A BURLINGTON FLATS BRENNAN NICHOLAS M ALBANY DAHL CAMERON L MASSAPEQUA GEOGHEGAN BARRY D GREENVILLE JEAN-PIERRE JEFF B BROOKLYN MAZZELLA MATTHEW J STONY POINT MULDOON SHAWN E HOPEWELL JUNCTION OWENS PATRICK A CONGERS RUPPERT MICAH T WALDEN SWEENEY MICHAEL J KINGS PARK TETREAULT SHEA C KINGSTON



TROOP G