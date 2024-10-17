Energy Industry Veterans Join STOIC to Transform Geothermal Energy Development

STOIC appoints Rob Klenner and Susan R. Eaton to board of directors

We challenge the status quo every day. Rob and Susan bring deep operations, engineering, and geoscience knowledge to our dynamic team focused on disrupting and revolutionizing the energy sector.” — Joe Tarrant

CALGARY , ALBERTA , CANADA, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On World Geothermal Energy Day, Stoic Transitional Resources Inc. (‘STOIC’) is pleased to announce the addition of two senior energy professionals to its corporate board of directors.World Geothermal Energy Day celebrates the remarkable contributions of geothermal energy systems, highlighting the positive benefits and profound impacts of geothermal energy on communities around the world. On October 17, companies involved in geothermal energy development celebrate their people who are at the cutting edge of this energy transition.“We’re delighted to welcome Rob Klenner and Susan R. Eaton, two seasoned energy professionals, to STOIC’s board of directors.” said Joe Tarrant, CEO of Calgary-based STOIC. “Our team challenges the status quo in everything we do.” Added Tarrant, “Rob and Susan bring deep operations, engineering, and geoscience knowledge to our dynamic team focused on disrupting and revolutionizing the energy sector for a more sustainable future.”Rob Klenner is the President of GreenFire Energy Inc. (‘GreenFire’), a geothermal energy company dedicated to providing reliable, low-carbon baseload power by revitalizing underutilized geothermal resources. The company helps operators expand existing projects and unlock new opportunities in both brownfield and greenfield settings, ensuring continuous power to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy.Klenner brings 15 years of experience in subsurface technology development for geothermal, oil and gas, and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage. Rob has held managerial and technical roles at Baker Hughes, General Electric, the Energy & Environmental Research Centre-University of North Dakota, and The Geysers at Calpine Corporation’s The Geysers Project, the world’s largest complex of geothermal power plants.Prior to joining GreenFire, Klenner was director of Geothermal Technologies and Innovation for Baker Hughes, where he was responsible for advancing geothermal energy projects across the company and driving new and innovative technology.Klenner has authored and co-authored over 25 publications and has filed more than 12 U.S. and worldwide patents in energy development and digital solutions. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees from the Harold Hamm School of Geology at the University of North Dakota.Susan R. Eaton brings 30-plus years of domestic and international experience in the mining, oil and gas, and environmental sectors. She’s worked as a senior geologist and geophysicist for large Calgary-based energy companies (Imperial Oil Ltd., Husky Energy, and Suncor Energy). As VP Exploration of three Calgary-based, publicly traded and privately held junior oil and gas companies, she led the technical, operational, regulatory, and stakeholder and Indigenous engagement.Her role as the country (Canada) manager overseeing technical work, conducting business development for Gaffney, Cline & Associates, an international energy advisory firm owned by Baker Hughes, Eaton specialized in oil and gas evaluations and reserve audits, gas-to-power solutions, LNG, and renewable energy across North and South America.Eaton is director, Northern Canada, of Geothermal Canada , not-for-profit, volunteer-run organization comprised of geothermal experts committed to advancing science and promoting geothermal research and development in Canada.Professional geologist and geophysicist with NAPEG, Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists. She holds a B.Sc. Hon. degree in geology and biology from Dalhousie University, M.Sc. degree in petroleum geology, geophysics from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College London, and a B.J. Hon. degree in journalism from Carleton University.

