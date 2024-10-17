Grammy Winner Cheryl 'Salt' James Shares Story in New Anthology 'Mental Health Matters'

Cheryl "Salt" James Shares Mental Health story in a new book

Grammy winner Cheryl "Salt" James of Salt-N-Pepa headlines Los Angeles book signing for "Mental Health Matters"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy Award-winner Cheryl "Salt" James of Salt-N-Pepa will headline a unique book signing event in Los Angeles as part of the launch of Mental Health Matters: Breaking the Silence , Igniting Hope, and Redefining Wellness, an empowering new anthology. The book features James' personal story and heartfelt foreword, bringing together 22 co-authors sharing unique perspectives on mental health struggles. The goal is to break the stigma around mental illness and foster open dialogue for healing and change.Published by Effectual Life Coaching Enterprises LLC, Mental Health Matters is more than a book—it's a movement for mental health reform. The collection highlights challenges like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and family dynamics, drawing attention to mental wellness in both personal and professional spheres.A Message of Healing and HopeCheryl "Salt" James leverages her platform to spotlight mental health issues that often remain hidden, particularly in the entertainment industry."Mental health affects us all, regardless of our background," says James. "This anthology encourages us to break the silence and redefine wellness—mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. I'm honored to be part of this transformative work."The book includes raw, authentic stories from individuals and families who have faced mental illness, fostering a much-needed sense of community and support. Mental Health is Mental Wealth Fundraiser & Book SigningOn October 20, 2024, the "Mental Health is Mental Wealth Fundraiser" will raise awareness about the impact of mental illness on families. It will be hosted by Flowing Ministries of Hope, Effectual Life Coaching Enterprises LLC, and Her Hearts Key. The event will support caregivers and advocates, helping them address their own mental health needs. Cheryl "Salt" James and several co-authors will be signing books at the event. Get Tickets and details about the event on eventbrite.Breaking the Stigma: A Movement for ChangeMental Health Matters serves as a call to action for mental health advocacy, offering strategies for individuals, families, and professionals navigating mental health challenges."This book is about inspiring real change in how we approach mental health," says Million Heir-Williams, project visionary. By sharing these stories, we hope to spark compassion and solutions."Endorsed by experts like Dr. Monique Rivers, the anthology is described as "a must-read for anyone looking to understand the complexities of mental health."Authors Include:Autlaychia “Shae” Boydd, Dr. Andria Mayberry, Deborah Burnett-Brown, D. E. Green, Denise Willoughby, Eve Hart, Faith, Gigi, Hatsuki Murata, Marchh Luckey, Matilda Mackey, Michael Brown, Ms. Grace, Pamela Sandres, Sandi Gayle, Shalonda Mackey-Simpson, Shemeka McNair, Sheryl Adams, Shirelle Seaman, Stacia Jackson, Trixie.Available NowMental Health Matters: Breaking the Silence, Igniting Hope, and Redefining Wellness is available in paperback and e-book formats. It offers support and insight for anyone invested in mental health and advocacy.About Effectual Life Coaching Enterprises, LLCEffective Life Coaching Enterprises, LLC provides resources and workshops that empower individuals and families affected by mental health challenges. It fosters wellness and open discussions to break the stigma associated with mental health.For interviews or more information, contact Million Heir-Williams at info@EffectuaLifeCoaching.comor call 661.341.0730.Marketing by Courageous Woman Magazine and Media###

