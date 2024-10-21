Prismecs Secures Multi-Million Euro Contract to Lead Crete’s Energy Transformation with LM6000 Gas Turbine Installation

We are proud to support Crete’s energy future and contribute to a more reliable and stable power grid.” — Junaid Ali, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prismecs, a global powerhouse in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), has been awarded a multi-million-euro contract by a leading European energy provider to spearhead the relocation, installation, and commissioning of three LM6000 gas turbine units on Crete Island. This critical project, set to span 9 months, highlights Prismecs' expertise in delivering top-tier power generation solutions, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in large-scale energy infrastructure projects across Europe.The gas turbines, previously installed in Thiva, are being relocated to Crete as part of Greece’s initiative to enhance the island’s energy capacity and reliability. Prismecs will oversee every aspect of the project, from technical supervision to ensuring the turbines achieve optimal performance and safety standards, setting a new benchmark in EPC excellence.Prismecs: The Global Leader in EPC Services With decades of industry experience, Prismecs has consistently delivered world-class EPC services for complex power projects worldwide. The company’s expertise in managing large-scale gas turbine installations makes them the preferred choice for this high-impact project. Prismecs will provide:• Turnkey project management, overseeing all phases of installation and commissioning, from site assessments and strategic planning to flawless execution.• Precision technical supervision, ensuring seamless installation and commissioning of the three gas turbines while adhering to the highest safety protocols and industry standards.• Expert technical advisory, deploying specialists with deep expertise in LM6000 gas turbine technology to provide on-the-ground supervision and ensure full compliance with international engineering standards.• Comprehensive commissioning oversight, rigorously testing and monitoring the turbines’ initial operation to guarantee maximum efficiency, safety, and functionality, optimizing long-term performance and reliability."This project highlights our leadership in energy infrastructure and our ability to deliver complex installations with precision," said Junaid Ali, CEO of Prismecs. “We are proud to support Crete’s energy future and contribute to a more reliable, stable power grid.”Powering Crete’s Future with Reliable EnergyCrete’s tourism and economic sectors are growing rapidly, driving a rising demand for reliable electricity. The relocation and installation of the LM6000 gas turbines are critical for stabilizing the island’s energy grid and ensuring uninterrupted power, especially during peak seasons.This project is about more than meeting immediate needs—it’s focused on securing Crete’s long-term energy future. By enhancing capacity and reducing the risk of power outages, Prismecs is delivering a high-performance solution that guarantees efficiency and reliability. With Prismecs’ leadership and expertise, Crete’s power infrastructure will be stronger, supporting the island’s growth and resilience for years to come.About Prismecs LLCPrismecs is a global leader in turnkey power, energy, and industrial services solutions, serving industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and telecommunications. The company offers comprehensive engineering solutions (EPC), reliable operations and maintenance support, and cutting-edge technology services.Prismecs partners with clients in over 15 countries across five continents, delivering integrated, turnkey solutions for the world’s most challenging operations. To learn more, visit www.prismecs.com

