American Association of Endodontists Wins Silver Trumpet Award from Publicity Club of Chicago for Worth Saving Campaign

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contacts:Kim FitzSimmons, 312-872-0458, kfitzsimmons@aae.orgElisabeth Lisican, 312-872-0460, elisican@aae.orgRae Burach, 312-300-1523, rburach@aae.orgThe American Association of Endodontists (AAE) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a prestigious Silver Trumpet Award from the Publicity Club of Chicago. The award recognizes the outstanding success of AAE’s Worth Saving May 2023 activation, “Worth Saving Campaign Lights up the Night in 2023.”In 2019, the AAE launched its Worth Saving campaign, a multi-year effort aimed at championing the cause of preserving natural teeth, positioning endodontists as superheroes of saving teeth.The campaign’s spirit was magnificently encapsulated during AAE23, the association’s annual meeting, transforming Chicago’s skyline. As AAE23 attendees made their way to and from the evening reception event, they may have spotted our resounding message in the Blue Cross Blue Shield building's lights: Smiles are Worth Saving. The message and our signature purple color were visible for three nights and even captured the attention of well-known local photographer Barry Butler.The dazzling display was preceded by an elaborate multi-day activation ushering in the association’s annual Save Your Tooth Month (May), kicking off with a pop-up event outside the association’s headquarters, complete with giveaways and superheroes of saving teeth. This event captured the attention of local Fox affiliate, Fox 32, and we were organically featured on its afternoon news program.The purple color and natural-tooth-positive messaging transferred all the way to McCormick Place the following week during the annual meeting, where Save Your Tooth Month signage abounded, most notably at the Member Center in the Exhibit Hall.Known as the most prestigious awards program of its kind in the Midwest, the Golden Trumpet Awards are presented to organizations that excel in public relations, media relations, and publicity, and the AAE’s campaign stood out for its strategic messaging, creative execution, and broad impact. Through a combination of digital outreach, media coverage, and engaging public content, the Worth Saving Campaign shone a spotlight on the critical role of endodontists in preserving oral health and natural teeth.“We are incredibly proud to receive this Trumpet Award, as it highlights the impact of our Worth Saving Campaign in promoting the value of endodontics,” said AAE Executive Director Ken Widelka. “This recognition celebrates our team’s dedication and reinforces our mission to educate the public about the importance of saving natural teeth. We will continue to build on this success, ensuring that the vital role of endodontists is well understood by patients and the entire dental community.”Since its beginnings, the Worth Saving Campaign has reached millions of people across the U.S., leveraging both traditional media and digital platforms to raise awareness about the long-term benefits of endodontic treatment. With the help of partnerships, influencer collaborations, and eye-catching social media content, the campaign has made significant strides in educating the public and promoting the vital work of AAE’s nearly 8,000 members.The Silver Trumpet Award underscores AAE’s commitment to public education and advancing the specialty of endodontics. The organization will continue to build on this momentum, delivering impactful campaign activations that inform and inspire.###About the American Association of EndodontistsThe AAE is the leading global association of endodontists, focused on advancing the science and art of endodontics and promoting the highest standards of care. With more than 8,000 members, the AAE supports its community through professional development, advocacy, and public education on the benefits of saving natural teeth.For more information about AAE and its initiatives, visit aae.org.

