ITE Group Highlights Multibillion-Dollar Business Opportunities for BRICS+ Nations in the Russian Market

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITE Group, the premier B2B exhibition organiser in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), is forecasting a surge in business opportunities for BRICS+ nations, with industry growth in Russia projected to increase by over 30% by 2030. This rapid expansion is expected to generate more than $250 billion across key building, design, and construction sectors.As Russia continues to deepen its economic ties with BRICS+ countries, new opportunities are emerging for businesses to tap into one of the most promising markets. ITE Group’s role in hosting large-scale exhibitions, including MosBuild, has been instrumental in driving this development. These platforms provide BRICS+ companies with direct access to Russia's evolving industrial landscape, fostering international trade and collaboration.Over the 2022-23 period, ITE Group recorded an impressive 36% increase in visitor numbers year-on-year, with attendees from over 100 countries, reflecting the growing interest and confidence from across the region. This surge in attendance highlights the expanding reach of ITE Group's exhibitions, which continue to attract both established industry players and new entrants seeking to capitalise on the burgeoning opportunities within BRICS+ countries."BRICS+ Nations are carving out larger roles in the Russian market through greater collaboration and trade. Our exhibitions are pivotal in facilitating these vital business connections," said Dmitry Zavgorodniy, CEO of ITE Group."By hosting 26 events each year, we ensure that businesses from all industries have the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and thrive. With over 500, 000 visitors per year, we’re excited for the future. We are proud to be pivotal in driving economic growth and fostering meaningful connections among BRICS+ countries."ITE Group serves multiple industries including Building & Interior Design, Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Production, Food & Agriculture, Commercial & Urban Transport and IT & Technology sectors. In September 2024, Crocus Expo hosted one of ITE Group’s flagship events, World Food Moscow, where F&B manufacturers, service providers, and industry innovators come together from retail giants to wholesale distributors."Our experience at the World Food Forum was nothing short of extraordinary. Exhibiting at this prestigious event opened the door to unparalleled international networking opportunities, connecting us with industry leaders and innovators from around the globe. The exposure and connections we've gained have been instrumental in our plans to expand into new markets. We are excited about the future and confident that the relationships and insights developed here will propel our business to new heights." Yaseem Saif, Development and Foreign Markets Manager, Bawabt Liwa GroupIn 2025, MosBuild, one of ITE’s headline shows will take place, celebrating its 30th anniversary. The show is expected to surpass all previous records with an estimated 60,000 visitors and 1,400 exhibitors from over 20 countries."Last year's MosBuild was an exceptional experience for our business. The event exceeded our expectations, providing us with invaluable connections and opportunities that directly contributed to our growth. The organisation, the quality of attendees, and the networking possibilities were top-class. The quality of the visitors we met was very high and through the show, we expect them to have a lasting impact on our business. We're already looking forward to 2025, excited to meet even more potential clients and continue building on the success we've enjoyed."- Fabio Venezia, Export Manager, CemomWith a robust portfolio of exhibitions spanning various sectors, ITE Group remains at the forefront of facilitating business growth and international partnerships. The group's ongoing efforts to create high-impact, industry-specific events are expected to enhance the competitive landscape further, driving sustained economic development well into the next decade.ITE in Numbers:• Over 500,000+ visitors per year• 1,700+ regional and international media in attendance• Over 2 million business contacts in our database• 10,000+ exhibitors per yearITE Group Sectors: Building & Interior Design, Food & Agriculture, Transport & Logistics, Water Supply & HVAC, Chemicals & Pharmaceutical, Travel & Hospitality, Welding & Hardware, Commercial & Urban Transport, IT & Technology, Warehousing Solutions, Woodworking, Consumer Goods, Laboratory Equipment, Dairy Manufacturing, Electronics & Components, Mining, Printing & Packaging.

