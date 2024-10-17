Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Training Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Customer Experience & Engagement Innovations and More at EDUCAUSE in San Antonio, TX On Oct. 21-24

RESTON, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Education Technology Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 85 of its technology providers, resellers and integrators at EDUCAUSE 2024, the annual conference to connect intellectuals in Higher Education technology. Held on October 21-24, 2024, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX., the conference unites educators, administrators and technology experts to network, exchange ideas and explore modern solutions to current challenges in educational technology.

EDUCAUSE attendees will have access to a diverse range of program tracks such as Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Enterprise, Strategy, Data, Infrastructure and Support, Future of Work, Innovation and Emerging Technologies, Leadership, Student Experience and Teaching & Learning. These tracks will be featured throughout the event through sessions, workshops, exhibit hall access, networking, coaching and more. This year’s general session presenters include:

Dr. Brené Brown Researcher and Author

Researcher and Author Susan Grajek Vice President for Partnerships, Communities and Research, EDUCAUSE

Vice President for Partnerships, Communities and Research, EDUCAUSE Jaron Lanier Scientist, Musician, Artist & Author



Additionally, EDUCAUSE will host a leadership series focusing on insights from leaders in the industry on artificial intelligence use cases, applications and initiatives in Higher Education. This serves as a critical forum for exploring how AI can enhance educational outcomes and address the needs of students and institutions.

Monday-Thursday, October 21-24, 2024

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

900 E Market St.

San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

Carahsoft and more than 85 of its technology partners will showcase a wide range of solutions including Cybersecurity, MultiCloud and Customer Experience and Engagement solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #12077 to connect and see demos from Carahsoft vendor partners on Tuesday, October 22, from 10:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and Wednesday, October 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For more information demo dates and time, click here.

Additionally, Carahsoft will be hosting a meeting suite in meeting room #13 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22nd and from 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s networking reception from 7:30-10:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22nd, at The Espee in San Antonio, TX.

The Espee

1174 E Commerce St,

San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

Attendees must wear their EDUCAUSE 2024 badges to attend the event.

JOIN US!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the exposition and to participate in this opportunity to network with higher education professionals and technology service providers, visit Carahsoft’s EDUCAUSE event page, or contact Laura Miller at laura.mller@carahsoft.com, or (571) 662-4898; or EDUCAUSE@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Education IT Solutions Provider™. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies as well as Healthcare and Education organizations. Carahsoft is a leading IT distributor and top-performing E&I Cooperative Services, Internet2, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contract holder, enhancing student learning and enabling faculty to meet the needs of Higher Education institutions. Learn more at http://www.carahsoft.com/education.

