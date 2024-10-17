Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2024 of $35.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.31, which includes gains from life insurance and sales of other assets equivalent to $0.04 EPS. Third quarter 2024 results compare to second quarter 2024 net income of $35.5 million and EPS of $1.33.



"Westamerica’s third quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 48 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 35 percent of total revenues in the third quarter 2024. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2024. At September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were stable at $0.9 million and the allowance for credit losses was $15.3 million,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Third quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 13.7 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2024,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $62.5 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $64.1 million for the second quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2024 was 4.45 percent compared to 4.50 percent for the second quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent for the third quarter 2024, compared to 0.35 percent for the second quarter 2024.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2024 totaled $11.9 million compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter 2024. Third quarter 2024 results include $1.6 million in gains from life insurance and sales of other assets.

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2024 were $26.3 million compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter 2024.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information October 17, 2024 WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS September 30, 2024 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024 Net Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 62,465 $ 72,092 -13.4 % $ 64,100 Provision for Credit Losses - 400 n/m - Noninterest Income 11,925 11,281 5.7 % 10,500 Noninterest Expense 26,309 25,650 2.6 % 26,130 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 48,081 57,323 -16.1 % 48,470 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 13,024 15,722 -17.2 % 13,008 Net Income $ 35,057 $ 41,601 -15.7 % $ 35,462 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,685 26,648 0.1 % 26,680 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,686 26,650 0.1 % 26,681 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.31 $ 1.56 -16.0 % $ 1.33 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.31 1.56 -16.0 % 1.33 Return On Assets (a) 2.16 % 2.41 % 2.18 % Return On Common Equity (a) 13.7 % 18.3 % 14.4 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.08 % 4.43 % 4.15 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 35.4 % 30.8 % 35.0 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 0.0 % $ 0.44 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 33 % 28 % 33 % % 9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change Net Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 192,659 $ 211,935 -9.1 % Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,150 ) n/m Noninterest Income 32,522 32,530 -0.0 % Noninterest Expense 78,538 77,699 1.1 % Income Before Taxes (FTE) 146,343 167,916 -12.8 % Income Tax Provision (FTE) 39,407 45,616 -13.6 % Net Income $ 106,936 $ 122,300 -12.6 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,680 26,718 -0.1 % Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,681 26,721 -0.1 % Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 4.01 $ 4.58 -12.4 % Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 4.01 4.58 -12.4 % Return On Assets (a) 2.19 % 2.36 % Return On Common Equity (a) 14.4 % 18.6 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.18 % 4.32 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 34.9 % 31.8 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 1.32 $ 1.28 3.1 % Common Dividend Payout Ratio 33 % 28 % 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024 Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 68,110 $ 73,225 -7.0 % $ 69,407 Interest Expense 5,645 1,133 398.2 % 5,307 Net Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 62,465 $ 72,092 -13.4 % $ 64,100 Average Earning Assets $ 6,062,174 $ 6,438,411 -5.8 % $ 6,145,626 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,950,093 3,118,632 -5.4 % 3,001,786 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.45 % 4.50 % 4.50 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.37 % 0.07 % 0.35 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.08 % 4.43 % 4.15 % Interest Expense / Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.76 % 0.14 % 0.71 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.69 % 4.36 % 3.79 % % 9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 206,612 $ 214,146 -3.5 % Interest Expense 13,953 2,211 531.1 % Net Interest and Loan Fee Income (FTE) $ 192,659 $ 211,935 -9.1 % Average Earning Assets $ 6,108,885 $ 6,519,448 -6.3 % Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,969,078 3,182,734 -6.7 % Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.48 % 4.36 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.30 % 0.04 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.18 % 4.32 % Interest Expense / Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.63 % 0.09 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.85 % 4.27 % 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024 Total Assets $ 6,461,843 $ 6,847,691 -5.6 % $ 6,549,203 Total Earning Assets 6,062,174 6,438,411 -5.8 % 6,145,626 Total Loans 831,418 903,854 -8.0 % 838,016 Commercial Loans 136,160 151,431 -10.1 % 133,605 Commercial Real Estate Loans 493,272 493,072 0.0 % 487,209 Consumer Loans 201,986 259,351 -22.1 % 217,202 Total Investment Securities 4,736,024 5,247,118 -9.7 % 4,944,191 Debt Securities Available for Sale 3,881,678 4,353,794 -10.8 % 4,079,896 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 854,346 893,324 -4.4 % 864,295 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 494,732 287,439 72.1 % 363,419 Loans / Deposits 16.3 % 15.8 % 16.1 % % 9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change Total Assets $ 6,512,138 $ 6,940,897 -6.2 % Total Earning Assets 6,108,885 6,519,448 -6.3 % Total Loans 840,961 925,351 -9.1 % Commercial Loans 134,402 158,204 -15.0 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 489,836 492,702 -0.6 % Consumer Loans 216,723 274,445 -21.0 % Total Investment Securities 4,925,557 5,385,986 -8.5 % Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,061,358 4,482,376 -9.4 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 864,199 903,610 -4.4 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 342,367 208,111 64.5 % Loans / Deposits 16.1 % 15.8 % 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024 Total Deposits $ 5,092,244 $ 5,722,817 -11.0 % $ 5,202,620 Noninterest Demand 2,425,646 2,721,358 -10.9 % 2,485,023 Interest-Bearing Transaction 937,694 1,149,483 -18.4 % 981,703 Savings 1,639,997 1,741,994 -5.9 % 1,642,806 Time greater than $100K 32,815 43,073 -23.8 % 34,721 Time less than $100K 56,092 66,909 -16.2 % 58,367 Total Short-Term Borrowings 283,495 117,173 141.9 % 284,189 Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings 167,391 - n/m 200,000 Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 116,104 117,173 -0.9 % 84,189 Shareholders' Equity 1,016,642 902,300 12.7 % 990,927 Demand Deposits / Total Deposits 47.6 % 47.6 % 47.8 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 98.3 % 98.1 % 98.2 % % 9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change Total Deposits $ 5,224,158 $ 5,859,506 -10.8 % Noninterest Demand 2,480,815 2,774,282 -10.6 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 992,363 1,180,551 -15.9 % Savings 1,658,106 1,783,891 -7.1 % Time greater than $100K 34,550 51,481 -32.9 % Time less than $100K 58,324 69,301 -15.8 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 225,735 97,510 131.5 % Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings 143,412 - n/m Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 82,323 97,510 -15.6 % Shareholders' Equity 991,229 879,740 12.7 % Demand Deposits / Total Deposits 47.5 % 47.3 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 98.2 % 97.9 % 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q3'2024 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned: Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,062,174 $ 68,110 4.45 % Total Loans (FTE) 831,418 11,526 5.52 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 136,160 2,393 7.00 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 493,272 6,308 5.09 % Consumer Loans 201,986 2,825 5.57 % Total Investments (FTE) 4,736,024 49,822 4.17 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 3,881,678 41,133 4.19 % Corporate Securities 2,074,145 14,268 2.75 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,166,189 21,459 7.20 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 244,994 1,638 2.68 % Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 310,138 2,777 3.58 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 67,141 518 3.08 % U.S. Treasury Securities 4,844 62 5.13 % Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 411 11.55 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 854,346 8,689 4.07 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 65,545 376 2.29 % Corporate Securities 732,689 7,815 4.27 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 56,112 498 3.55 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 494,732 6,762 5.35 % Interest Expense Paid: Total Earning Assets 6,062,174 5,645 0.37 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,950,093 5,645 0.76 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,666,598 3,113 0.46 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 937,694 47 0.02 % Savings 1,639,997 2,990 0.73 % Time less than $100K 56,092 46 0.33 % Time greater than $100K 32,815 30 0.36 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 283,495 2,532 3.54 % Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings 167,391 2,278 5.40 % Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 116,104 254 0.87 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 62,465 4.08 % Q3'2023 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned: Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,438,411 $ 73,225 4.50 % Total Loans (FTE) 903,854 12,016 5.27 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 151,431 2,743 7.19 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 493,072 5,914 4.76 % Consumer Loans 259,351 3,359 5.14 % Total Investments (FTE) 5,247,118 57,280 4.32 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,353,794 48,285 4.38 % Corporate Securities 2,148,308 14,851 2.77 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,530,992 28,023 7.16 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 276,755 1,676 2.42 % Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 307,106 2,777 3.62 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 76,406 573 3.00 % Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 385 10.82 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 893,324 8,995 4.03 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 88,147 475 2.16 % Corporate Securities 725,862 7,815 4.31 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 79,315 705 3.55 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 287,439 3,929 5.35 % Interest Expense Paid: Total Earning Assets 6,438,411 1,133 0.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,118,632 1,133 0.14 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,001,459 1,095 0.14 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,149,483 131 0.05 % Savings 1,741,994 886 0.20 % Time less than $100K 66,909 52 0.31 % Time greater than $100K 43,073 26 0.24 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 117,173 38 0.13 % Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 117,173 38 0.13 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $ 72,092 4.43 % 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 3,585 $ 3,705 -3.2 % $ 3,469 Merchant Processing Services 2,474 2,911 -15.0 % 2,733 Debit Card Fees 1,702 1,717 -0.9 % 1,706 Trust Fees 846 783 8.0 % 811 ATM Processing Fees 533 640 -16.7 % 540 Other Service Fees 454 463 -1.9 % 450 Life Insurance Gains 202 278 n/m - Other Noninterest Income 2,129 784 171.6 % 791 Total Noninterest Income $ 11,925 $ 11,281 5.7 % $ 10,500 Operating Ratios: Total Revenue (FTE) $ 74,390 $ 83,373 -10.8 % $ 74,600 Noninterest Income / Revenue (FTE) 16.0 % 13.5 % 14.1 % Service Charges / Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.27 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 11.09 $ 12.41 -10.7 % $ 11.25 % 9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 10,524 $ 10,629 -1.0 % Merchant Processing Services 7,714 8,417 -8.4 % Debit Card Fees 4,951 5,118 -3.3 % Trust Fees 2,451 2,358 3.9 % ATM Processing Fees 1,664 1,996 -16.6 % Other Service Fees 1,342 1,320 1.7 % Life Insurance Gains 202 278 n/m Securities Losses - (125 ) n/m Other Noninterest Income 3,674 2,539 44.7 % Total Noninterest Income $ 32,522 $ 32,530 -0.0 % Operating Ratios: Total Revenue (FTE) $ 225,181 $ 244,465 -7.9 % Noninterest Income / Revenue (FTE) 14.4 % 13.3 % Service Charges / Avg. Deposits (a) 0.27 % 0.24 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $ 11.27 $ 12.23 -7.8 % 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024 Salaries and Related Benefits $ 12,762 $ 11,820 8.0 % $ 12,483 Occupancy and Equipment 5,256 5,065 3.8 % 5,158 Outsourced Data Processing 2,614 2,473 5.7 % 2,511 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,210 1,440 -16.0 % 1,440 Professional Fees 337 401 -16.0 % 362 Courier Service 682 745 -8.5 % 686 Other Noninterest Expense 3,448 3,706 -7.0 % 3,490 Total Noninterest Expense $ 26,309 $ 25,650 2.6 % $ 26,130 Operating Ratios: Noninterest Expense / Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.73 % 1.58 % 1.71 % Noninterest Expense / Revenues (FTE) 35.4 % 30.8 % 35.0 % % 9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change Salaries and Related Benefits $ 37,831 $ 35,715 5.9 % Occupancy and Equipment 15,454 15,562 -0.7 % Outsourced Data Processing 7,661 7,405 3.5 % Limited Partnership Operating Losses 4,090 4,314 -5.2 % Professional Fees 1,101 1,362 -19.2 % Courier Service 2,017 1,971 2.3 % Other Noninterest Expense 10,384 11,370 -8.7 % Total Noninterest Expense $ 78,538 $ 77,699 1.1 % Operating Ratios: Noninterest Expense / Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.72 % 1.59 % Noninterest Expense / Revenues (FTE) 34.9 % 31.8 % 8. Allowance for Credit Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024 Average Total Loans $ 831,418 $ 903,854 -8.0 % $ 838,016 Beginning of Period Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 15,952 $ 18,480 -13.7 % $ 15,879 Provision for Credit Losses - 400 n/m - Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries (634 ) (1,136 ) -44.2 % 73 End of Period ACLL $ 15,318 $ 17,744 -13.7 % $ 15,952 Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 62 % 46 % 105 % Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries / Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.30 % -0.50 % 0.04 % % 9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change Average Total Loans $ 840,961 $ 925,351 -9.1 % Beginning of Period ACLL $ 16,867 $ 20,284 -16.8 % Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,150 ) n/m Net ACLL Losses (1,849 ) (1,390 ) 33.0 % End of Period ACLL $ 15,318 $ 17,744 -13.7 % Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 64 % 76 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.29 % -0.20 % (dollars in thousands) % 9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 15,318 $ 17,744 -13.7 % $ 15,952 Allowance for Credit Losses on Held to Maturity Securities 1 1 0.0 % 1 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 15,319 $ 17,745 -13.7 % $ 15,953 Allowance for Unfunded Credit Commitments $ 201 $ 201 0.0 % $ 201 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual Loans $ 252 $ 205 22.9 % $ 971 Performing Nonaccrual Loans - 4 n/m - Total Nonaccrual Loans 252 209 20.6 % 971 Accruing Loans 90+ Days Past Due 667 1,029 -35.2 % 580 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 919 $ 1,238 -25.8 % $ 1,551 Total Loans Outstanding $ 833,967 $ 885,850 -5.9 % $ 831,842 Total Assets 6,161,143 6,567,288 -6.2 % 6,312,145 Loans: Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 15,318 $ 17,744 -13.7 % $ 15,952 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans / Loans 1.84 % 2.00 % 1.92 % Nonperforming Loans / Total Loans 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.19 % 10. Liquidity. At September 30, 2024, the Company had $502,945 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending September 30, 2025, the Company expects to receive $321,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at September 30, 2024, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,696,256 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at September 30, 2024, the Company had pledged $764,404 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at September 30, 2024, the Company had pledged $815,919 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $143,412 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at September 30, 2024, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At September 30, 2024, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $815,919 thousand based on collateral pledged at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,663,673 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value. (in thousands) 9/30/24 Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral: Corporate Securities $ 2,625,616 Collateralized Loan Obligations rated AAA 356,221 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 117,521 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 288,390 Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities 303,609 U.S. Treasury Securities 4,899 Total Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral $ 3,696,256 Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral: Deposits by Public Entities ($ 764,404 ) Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements (442,940 ) Debt Securities Pledged at the Federal Reserve Bank (815,919 ) Other (9,320 ) Total Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral ($ 2,032,583 ) Estimated Debt Securities Available to Pledge $ 1,663,673 11. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24 Shareholders' Equity $ 909,040 $ 648,423 40.2 % $ 815,600 Total Assets 6,161,143 6,567,288 -6.2 % 6,312,145 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 14.75 % 9.87 % 12.92 % Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 109.00 % 73.20 % 98.05 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 13.03 % 8.17 % 11.21 % Common Shares Outstanding 26,686 26,649 0.1 % 26,683 Common Equity Per Share $ 34.06 $ 24.33 40.0 % $ 30.57 Market Value Per Common Share 49.42 43.25 14.3 % 48.53 (shares in thousands) % Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024 Share issuances (Retirements): Total Shares Retired - - n/m - Average Retirement Price $ - $ - n/m $ - Net Shares Issued (3 ) (1 ) n/m (5 ) % 9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change Total Shares Retired 4 274 n/m Average Retirement Price $ 45.58 $ 50.11 n/m Net Shares (Issued) Retired (15 ) 264 n/m 12. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 502,945 $ 420,550 19.6 % $ 486,124 Debt Securities Available for Sale: Corporate Securities 1,901,617 1,814,424 4.8 % 1,855,618 Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,078,920 1,503,078 -28.2 % 1,255,110 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 227,565 239,728 -5.1 % 222,806 Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 303,609 279,364 8.7 % 291,206 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 63,876 69,639 -8.3 % 69,758 U.S. Treasury Securities 4,899 - n/m 4,820 Total Debt Securities Available for Sale 3,580,486 3,906,233 -8.3 % 3,699,318 Debt Securities Held to Maturity: Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 62,745 84,347 -25.6 % 67,777 Corporate Securities 733,748 726,951 0.9 % 732,049 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (2) 53,768 77,558 -30.7 % 61,042 Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (2) 850,261 888,856 -4.3 % 860,868 Loans 833,967 885,850 -5.9 % 831,842 Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (15,318 ) (17,744 ) -13.7 % (15,952 ) Total Loans, net 818,649 868,106 -5.7 % 815,890 Premises and Equipment, net 26,129 27,490 -5.0 % 26,275 Identifiable Intangibles, net 178 404 -55.8 % 234 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673 Other Assets 260,822 333,976 -21.9 % 301,763 Total Assets $ 6,161,143 $ 6,567,288 -6.2 % $ 6,312,145 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,375,958 $ 2,723,403 -12.8 % $ 2,459,467 Interest-Bearing Transaction 925,455 1,138,220 -18.7 % 936,186 Savings 1,677,332 1,732,849 -3.2 % 1,646,781 Time 86,305 104,541 -17.4 % 89,006 Total Deposits 5,065,050 5,699,013 -11.1 % 5,131,440 Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings - - n/m 200,000 Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 132,487 115,341 14.9 % 100,167 Total Short-Term Borrowed Funds 132,487 115,341 14.9 % 300,167 Other Liabilities 54,566 104,511 -47.8 % 64,938 Total Liabilities 5,252,103 5,918,865 -11.3 % 5,496,545 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 475,096 471,862 0.7 % 474,618 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (127,653 ) (285,709 ) -55.3 % (197,300 ) Retained Earnings 561,597 462,270 21.5 % 538,282 Total Shareholders' Equity 909,040 648,423 40.2 % 815,600 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,161,143 $ 6,567,288 -6.2 % $ 6,312,145 13. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024 Interest and Loan Fee Income: Loans $ 11,441 $ 11,925 -4.1 % $ 11,354 Equity Securities 175 152 15.1 % 175 Debt Securities Available for Sale 40,829 47,994 -14.9 % 43,927 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 8,587 8,848 -2.9 % 8,655 Interest-Bearing Cash 6,762 3,929 72.1 % 4,961 Total Interest and Loan Fee Income 67,794 72,848 -6.9 % 69,072 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 47 131 -64.1 % 69 Savings Deposits 2,990 886 237.5 % 2,322 Time Deposits 76 78 -2.6 % 69 Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings 2,278 - n/m 2,692 Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 254 38 565.8 % 155 Total Interest Expense 5,645 1,133 398.2 % 5,307 Net Interest and Loan Fee Income 62,149 71,715 -13.3 % 63,765 Provision for Credit Losses - 400 n/m - Noninterest Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,585 3,705 -3.2 % 3,469 Merchant Processing Services 2,474 2,911 -15.0 % 2,733 Debit Card Fees 1,702 1,717 -0.9 % 1,706 Trust Fees 846 783 8.0 % 811 ATM Processing Fees 533 640 -16.7 % 540 Other Service Fees 454 463 -1.9 % 450 Life Insurance Gains 202 278 n/m - Other Noninterest Income 2,129 784 171.6 % 791 Total Noninterest Income 11,925 11,281 5.7 % 10,500 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Related Benefits 12,762 11,820 8.0 % 12,483 Occupancy and Equipment 5,256 5,065 3.8 % 5,158 Outsourced Data Processing 2,614 2,473 5.7 % 2,511 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,210 1,440 -16.0 % 1,440 Professional Fees 337 401 -16.0 % 362 Courier Service 682 745 -8.5 % 686 Other Noninterest Expense 3,448 3,706 -7.0 % 3,490 Total Noninterest Expense 26,309 25,650 2.6 % 26,130 Income Before Income Taxes 47,765 56,946 -16.1 % 48,135 Income Tax Provision 12,708 15,345 -17.2 % 12,673 Net Income $ 35,057 $ 41,601 -15.7 % $ 35,462 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,685 26,648 0.1 % 26,680 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,686 26,650 0.1 % 26,681 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 1.31 $ 1.56 -16.0 % $ 1.33 Diluted Earnings 1.31 1.56 -16.0 % 1.33 Dividends Paid 0.44 0.44 0.0 % 0.44 % 9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change Interest and Loan Fee Income: Loans $ 34,119 $ 35,510 -3.9 % Equity Securities 524 456 14.9 % Debt Securities Available for sale 130,999 142,256 -7.9 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 25,964 26,758 -3.0 % Interest-Bearing Cash 14,006 7,981 75.5 % Total Interest and Loan Fee Income 205,612 212,961 -3.5 % Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 235 329 -28.6 % Savings Deposits 7,229 1,562 362.8 % Time Deposits 215 244 -11.9 % Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings 5,813 - n/m Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements 461 76 506.6 % Total Interest Expense 13,953 2,211 531.1 % Net Interest and Loan Fee Income 191,659 210,750 -9.1 % Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,150 ) n/m Noninterest Income: Service Charges on Deposit 10,524 10,629 -1.0 % Accounts Merchant Processing Services 7,714 8,417 -8.4 % Debit Card Fees 4,951 5,118 -3.3 % Trust Fees 2,451 2,358 3.9 % ATM Processing Fees 1,664 1,996 -16.6 % Other Service Fees 1,342 1,320 1.7 % Life Insurance Gains 202 278 n/m Securities Losses - (125 ) n/m Other Noninterest Income 3,674 2,539 44.7 % Total Noninterest Income 32,522 32,530 -0.0 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Related Benefits 37,831 35,715 5.9 % Occupancy and Equipment 15,454 15,562 -0.7 % Outsourced Data Processing 7,661 7,405 3.5 % Limited Partnership Operating Losses 4,090 4,314 -5.2 % Professional Fees 1,101 1,362 -19.2 % Courier Service 2,017 1,971 2.3 % Other Noninterest Expense 10,384 11,370 -8.7 % Total Noninterest Expense 78,538 77,699 1.1 % Income Before Income Taxes 145,343 166,731 -12.8 % Income Tax Provision 38,407 44,431 -13.6 % Net Income $ 106,936 $ 122,300 -12.6 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,680 26,718 -0.1 % Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,681 26,721 -0.1 % Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $ 4.01 $ 4.58 -12.4 % Diluted Earnings 4.01 4.58 -12.4 % Dividends Paid 1.32 1.28 3.1 % Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) A recovery in excess of principal charged off on the loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023. (2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized

