Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2024 of $35.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.31, which includes gains from life insurance and sales of other assets equivalent to $0.04 EPS. Third quarter 2024 results compare to second quarter 2024 net income of $35.5 million and EPS of $1.33.

"Westamerica’s third quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 48 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 35 percent of total revenues in the third quarter 2024. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2024. At September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were stable at $0.9 million and the allowance for credit losses was $15.3 million,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Third quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 13.7 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2024,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $62.5 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $64.1 million for the second quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2024 was 4.45 percent compared to 4.50 percent for the second quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent for the third quarter 2024, compared to 0.35 percent for the second quarter 2024.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2024 totaled $11.9 million compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter 2024. Third quarter 2024 results include $1.6 million in gains from life insurance and sales of other assets.

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2024 were $26.3 million compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter 2024.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

  Public Information October 17, 2024 
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
September 30, 2024        
           
1. Net Income Summary.        
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
           
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 62,465   $ 72,092   -13.4 % $ 64,100  
  Provision for        
  Credit Losses   -     400   n/m     -  
  Noninterest Income   11,925     11,281   5.7 %   10,500  
  Noninterest Expense   26,309     25,650   2.6 %   26,130  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   48,081     57,323   -16.1 %   48,470  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   13,024     15,722   -17.2 %   13,008  
  Net Income $ 35,057   $ 41,601   -15.7 % $ 35,462  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,685     26,648   0.1 %   26,680  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,686     26,650   0.1 %   26,681  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common        
  Share $ 1.31   $ 1.56   -16.0 % $ 1.33  
  Diluted Earnings Per        
  Common Share   1.31     1.56   -16.0 %   1.33  
  Return On Assets (a)   2.16 %   2.41 %     2.18 %
  Return On Common        
  Equity (a)   13.7 %   18.3 %     14.4 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.08 %   4.43 %     4.15 %
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   35.4 %   30.8 %     35.0 %
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common        
  Share $ 0.44   $ 0.44   0.0 % $ 0.44  
  Common Dividend Payout        
  Ratio   33 %   28 %     33 %
           
        %  
    9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change  
           
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 192,659   $ 211,935   -9.1 %  
  Provision (Reversal        
  of Provision) for        
  Credit Losses (1)   300     (1,150 ) n/m    
  Noninterest Income   32,522     32,530   -0.0 %  
  Noninterest Expense   78,538     77,699   1.1 %  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   146,343     167,916   -12.8 %  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   39,407     45,616   -13.6 %  
  Net Income $ 106,936   $ 122,300   -12.6 %  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,680     26,718   -0.1 %  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,681     26,721   -0.1 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common        
  Share $ 4.01   $ 4.58   -12.4 %  
  Diluted Earnings Per        
  Common Share   4.01     4.58   -12.4 %  
  Return On Assets (a)   2.19 %   2.36 %    
  Return On Common        
  Equity (a)   14.4 %   18.6 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.18 %   4.32 %    
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   34.9 %   31.8 %    
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common        
  Share $ 1.32   $ 1.28   3.1 %  
  Common Dividend Payout        
  Ratio   33 %   28 %    
           
2. Net Interest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
           
  Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 68,110   $ 73,225   -7.0 % $ 69,407  
  Interest Expense   5,645     1,133   398.2 %   5,307  
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 62,465   $ 72,092   -13.4 % $ 64,100  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,062,174   $ 6,438,411   -5.8 % $ 6,145,626  
  Average Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,950,093     3,118,632   -5.4 %   3,001,786  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets        
  (FTE) (a)   4.45 %   4.50 %     4.50 %
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.37 %   0.07 %     0.35 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.08 %   4.43 %     4.15 %
  Interest Expense /        
  Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities (a)   0.76 %   0.14 %     0.71 %
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   3.69 %   4.36 %     3.79 %
           
        %  
    9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change  
           
  Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 206,612   $ 214,146   -3.5 %  
  Interest Expense   13,953     2,211   531.1 %  
  Net Interest and Loan Fee        
  Income (FTE) $ 192,659   $ 211,935   -9.1 %  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,108,885   $ 6,519,448   -6.3 %  
  Average Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,969,078     3,182,734   -6.7 %  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets        
  (FTE) (a)   4.48 %   4.36 %    
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.30 %   0.04 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.18 %   4.32 %    
  Interest Expense /        
  Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities (a)   0.63 %   0.09 %    
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   3.85 %   4.27 %    
           
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.        
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
           
  Total Assets $ 6,461,843   $ 6,847,691   -5.6 % $ 6,549,203  
  Total Earning Assets   6,062,174     6,438,411   -5.8 %   6,145,626  
  Total Loans   831,418     903,854   -8.0 %   838,016  
  Commercial Loans   136,160     151,431   -10.1 %   133,605  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   493,272     493,072   0.0 %   487,209  
  Consumer Loans   201,986     259,351   -22.1 %   217,202  
  Total Investment Securities   4,736,024     5,247,118   -9.7 %   4,944,191  
  Debt Securities Available for        
  Sale   3,881,678     4,353,794   -10.8 %   4,079,896  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   854,346     893,324   -4.4 %   864,295  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   494,732     287,439   72.1 %   363,419  
           
  Loans / Deposits   16.3 %   15.8 %     16.1 %
           
        %  
    9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change  
           
  Total Assets $ 6,512,138   $ 6,940,897   -6.2 %  
  Total Earning Assets   6,108,885     6,519,448   -6.3 %  
  Total Loans   840,961     925,351   -9.1 %  
  Commercial Loans   134,402     158,204   -15.0 %  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   489,836     492,702   -0.6 %  
  Consumer Loans   216,723     274,445   -21.0 %  
  Total Investment Securities   4,925,557     5,385,986   -8.5 %  
  Debt Securities Available for        
  Sale   4,061,358     4,482,376   -9.4 %  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   864,199     903,610   -4.4 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   342,367     208,111   64.5 %  
           
  Loans / Deposits   16.1 %   15.8 %    
           
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.    
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
           
  Total Deposits $ 5,092,244   $ 5,722,817   -11.0 % $ 5,202,620  
  Noninterest Demand   2,425,646     2,721,358   -10.9 %   2,485,023  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   937,694     1,149,483   -18.4 %   981,703  
  Savings   1,639,997     1,741,994   -5.9 %   1,642,806  
  Time greater than $100K   32,815     43,073   -23.8 %   34,721  
  Time less than $100K   56,092     66,909   -16.2 %   58,367  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   283,495     117,173   141.9 %   284,189  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   167,391     -   n/m     200,000  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   116,104     117,173   -0.9 %   84,189  
  Shareholders' Equity   1,016,642     902,300   12.7 %   990,927  
           
  Demand Deposits /        
  Total Deposits   47.6 %   47.6 %     47.8 %
  Transaction & Savings        
  Deposits / Total Deposits   98.3 %   98.1 %     98.2 %
           
        %  
    9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change  
           
  Total Deposits $ 5,224,158   $ 5,859,506   -10.8 %  
  Noninterest Demand   2,480,815     2,774,282   -10.6 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   992,363     1,180,551   -15.9 %  
  Savings   1,658,106     1,783,891   -7.1 %  
  Time greater than $100K   34,550     51,481   -32.9 %  
  Time less than $100K   58,324     69,301   -15.8 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   225,735     97,510   131.5 %  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   143,412     -   n/m        
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   82,323     97,510   -15.6 %  
  Shareholders' Equity   991,229     879,740   12.7 %  
           
  Demand Deposits /        
  Total Deposits   47.5 %   47.3 %    
  Transaction & Savings        
  Deposits / Total Deposits   98.2 %   97.9 %    
           
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.        
    (dollars in thousands)  
    Q3'2024  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
           
  Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:        
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,062,174   $ 68,110   4.45 %  
  Total Loans (FTE)   831,418     11,526   5.52 %  
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   136,160     2,393   7.00 %  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   493,272     6,308   5.09 %  
  Consumer Loans   201,986     2,825   5.57 %  
  Total Investments (FTE)   4,736,024     49,822   4.17 %  
  Total Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   3,881,678     41,133   4.19 %  
  Corporate Securities   2,074,145     14,268   2.75 %  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations   1,166,189     21,459   7.20 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   244,994     1,638   2.68 %  
  Securities of U.S.        
  Government sponsored        
  entities   310,138     2,777   3.58 %  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions        
  (FTE)   67,141     518   3.08 %  
  U.S. Treasury Securities   4,844     62   5.13 %  
  Other Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   14,227     411   11.55 %  
  Total Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity (FTE)   854,346     8,689   4.07 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   65,545     376   2.29 %  
  Corporate Securities   732,689     7,815   4.27 %  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions        
  (FTE)   56,112     498   3.55 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   494,732     6,762   5.35 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
  Total Earning Assets   6,062,174     5,645   0.37 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   2,950,093     5,645   0.76 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Deposits   2,666,598     3,113   0.46 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   937,694     47   0.02 %  
  Savings   1,639,997     2,990   0.73 %  
  Time less than $100K   56,092     46   0.33 %  
  Time greater than $100K   32,815     30   0.36 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   283,495     2,532   3.54 %  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   167,391     2,278   5.40 %  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   116,104     254   0.87 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 62,465   4.08 %  
    Q3'2023  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
           
  Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:        
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,438,411   $ 73,225   4.50 %  
  Total Loans (FTE)   903,854     12,016   5.27 %  
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   151,431     2,743   7.19 %  
  Commercial Real Estate        
  Loans   493,072     5,914   4.76 %  
  Consumer Loans   259,351     3,359   5.14 %  
  Total Investments (FTE)   5,247,118     57,280   4.32 %  
  Total Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   4,353,794     48,285   4.38 %  
  Corporate Securities   2,148,308     14,851   2.77 %  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations   1,530,992     28,023   7.16 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   276,755     1,676   2.42 %  
  Securities of U.S.        
  Government sponsored        
  entities   307,106     2,777   3.62 %  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions        
  (FTE)   76,406     573   3.00 %  
  Other Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale (FTE)   14,227     385   10.82 %  
  Total Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity (FTE)   893,324     8,995   4.03 %  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   88,147     475   2.16 %  
  Corporate Securities   725,862     7,815   4.31 %  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions        
  (FTE)   79,315     705   3.55 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   287,439     3,929   5.35 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
  Total Earning Assets   6,438,411     1,133   0.07 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Liabilities   3,118,632     1,133   0.14 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing        
  Deposits   3,001,459     1,095   0.14 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,149,483     131   0.05 %  
  Savings   1,741,994     886   0.20 %  
  Time less than $100K   66,909     52   0.31 %  
  Time greater than $100K   43,073     26   0.24 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   117,173     38   0.13 %  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   117,173     38   0.13 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 72,092   4.43 %  
           
6. Noninterest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
           
  Service Charges on Deposit        
  Accounts $ 3,585   $ 3,705   -3.2 % $ 3,469  
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   2,474     2,911   -15.0 %   2,733  
  Debit Card Fees   1,702     1,717   -0.9 %   1,706  
  Trust Fees   846     783   8.0 %   811  
  ATM Processing Fees   533     640   -16.7 %   540  
  Other Service Fees   454     463   -1.9 %   450  
  Life Insurance Gains   202     278   n/m     -  
  Other Noninterest Income   2,129     784   171.6 %   791  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 11,925   $ 11,281   5.7 % $ 10,500  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Total Revenue (FTE) $ 74,390   $ 83,373   -10.8 % $ 74,600  
  Noninterest Income /        
  Revenue (FTE)   16.0 %   13.5 %     14.1 %
  Service Charges /        
  Avg. Deposits (a)   0.28 %   0.26 %     0.27 %
  Total Revenue (FTE) Per        
  Avg. Common Share (a) $ 11.09   $ 12.41   -10.7 % $ 11.25  
           
        %  
    9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change  
           
  Service Charges on Deposit        
  Accounts $ 10,524   $ 10,629   -1.0 %  
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   7,714     8,417   -8.4 %  
  Debit Card Fees   4,951     5,118   -3.3 %  
  Trust Fees   2,451     2,358   3.9 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   1,664     1,996   -16.6 %  
  Other Service Fees   1,342     1,320   1.7 %  
  Life Insurance Gains   202     278   n/m    
  Securities Losses   -     (125 ) n/m    
  Other Noninterest Income   3,674     2,539   44.7 %  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 32,522   $ 32,530   -0.0 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Total Revenue (FTE) $ 225,181   $ 244,465   -7.9 %  
  Noninterest Income /        
  Revenue (FTE)   14.4 %   13.3 %    
  Service Charges /        
  Avg. Deposits (a)   0.27 %   0.24 %    
  Total Revenue (FTE) Per        
  Avg. Common Share (a) $ 11.27   $ 12.23   -7.8 %  
           
7. Noninterest Expense.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
           
  Salaries and Related Benefits $ 12,762   $ 11,820   8.0 % $ 12,483  
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,256     5,065   3.8 %   5,158  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,614     2,473   5.7 %   2,511  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   1,210     1,440   -16.0 %   1,440  
  Professional Fees   337     401   -16.0 %   362  
  Courier Service   682     745   -8.5 %   686  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,448     3,706   -7.0 %   3,490  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 26,309   $ 25,650   2.6 % $ 26,130  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.73 %   1.58 %     1.71 %
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Revenues (FTE)   35.4 %   30.8 %     35.0 %
           
        %  
    9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change  
           
  Salaries and Related Benefits $ 37,831   $ 35,715   5.9 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   15,454     15,562   -0.7 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   7,661     7,405   3.5 %  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   4,090     4,314   -5.2 %  
  Professional Fees   1,101     1,362   -19.2 %  
  Courier Service   2,017     1,971   2.3 %  
  Other Noninterest Expense   10,384     11,370   -8.7 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 78,538   $ 77,699   1.1 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.72 %   1.59 %    
  Noninterest Expense /        
  Revenues (FTE)   34.9 %   31.8 %    
           
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
           
  Average Total Loans $ 831,418   $ 903,854   -8.0 % $ 838,016  
           
  Beginning of Period        
  Allowance for Credit        
  Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 15,952   $ 18,480   -13.7 % $ 15,879  
  Provision for        
  Credit Losses   -     400   n/m     -  
  Net ACLL (Losses)        
  Recoveries   (634 )   (1,136 ) -44.2 %   73  
  End of Period ACLL $ 15,318   $ 17,744   -13.7 % $ 15,952  
           
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /        
  Gross ACLL Losses   62 %   46 %     105 %
  Net ACLL (Losses)        
  Recoveries /        
  Avg. Total Loans (a)   -0.30 %   -0.50 %     0.04 %
           
        %  
    9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change  
           
  Average Total Loans $ 840,961   $ 925,351   -9.1 %  
           
  Beginning of Period ACLL $ 16,867   $ 20,284   -16.8 %  
  Provision (Reversal        
  of Provision) for        
  Credit Losses (1)   300     (1,150 ) n/m    
  Net ACLL Losses   (1,849 )   (1,390 ) 33.0 %  
  End of Period ACLL $ 15,318   $ 17,744   -13.7 %  
           
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /        
  Gross ACLL Losses   64 %   76 %    
  Net ACLL Losses /        
  Avg. Total Loans (a)   -0.29 %   -0.20 %    
           
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Loans $ 15,318   $ 17,744   -13.7 % $ 15,952  
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Held to Maturity        
  Securities   1     1   0.0 %   1  
  Total Allowance for Credit        
  Losses $ 15,319   $ 17,745   -13.7 % $ 15,953  
           
  Allowance for Unfunded        
  Credit Commitments $ 201   $ 201   0.0 % $ 201  
           
9. Credit Quality.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24
           
  Nonperforming Loans:        
  Nonperforming Nonaccrual        
  Loans $ 252   $ 205   22.9 % $ 971  
  Performing Nonaccrual        
  Loans   -     4   n/m     -  
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   252     209   20.6 %   971  
  Accruing Loans 90+ Days        
  Past Due   667     1,029   -35.2 %   580  
  Total Nonperforming Loans $ 919   $ 1,238   -25.8 % $ 1,551  
           
  Total Loans Outstanding $ 833,967   $ 885,850   -5.9 % $ 831,842  
           
  Total Assets   6,161,143     6,567,288   -6.2 %   6,312,145  
           
  Loans:        
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Loans $ 15,318   $ 17,744   -13.7 % $ 15,952  
  Allowance for Credit Losses        
  on Loans / Loans   1.84 %   2.00 %     1.92 %
  Nonperforming Loans /        
  Total Loans   0.11 %   0.14 %     0.19 %
           
10. Liquidity.        
           
  At September 30, 2024, the Company had $502,945 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending September 30, 2025, the Company expects to receive $321,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at September 30, 2024, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,696,256 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at September 30, 2024, the Company had pledged $764,404 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at September 30, 2024, the Company had pledged $815,919 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $143,412 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at September 30, 2024, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At September 30, 2024, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $815,919 thousand based on collateral pledged at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,663,673 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
           
          (in thousands)
          9/30/24
  Debt Securities Eligible as        
  Collateral:        
  Corporate Securities       $ 2,625,616  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations rated AAA         356,221  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions         117,521  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities         288,390  
  Securities of U.S. Government        
  Sponsored Entities         303,609  
  U.S. Treasury Securities         4,899  
  Total Debt Securities Eligible        
  as Collateral       $ 3,696,256  
           
  Debt Securities Pledged        
  as Collateral:        
  Deposits by Public Entities       ($ 764,404 )
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements         (442,940 )
  Debt Securities Pledged        
  at the Federal Reserve Bank         (815,919 )
  Other         (9,320 )
  Total Debt Securities Pledged        
  as Collateral       ($ 2,032,583 )
           
  Estimated Debt Securities        
  Available to Pledge       $ 1,663,673  
           
11. Capital.        
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
        %  
    9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24
           
  Shareholders' Equity $ 909,040   $ 648,423   40.2 % $ 815,600  
  Total Assets   6,161,143     6,567,288   -6.2 %   6,312,145  
  Shareholders' Equity/        
  Total Assets   14.75 %   9.87 %     12.92 %
  Shareholders' Equity/        
  Total Loans   109.00 %   73.20 %     98.05 %
  Tangible Common Equity        
  Ratio   13.03 %   8.17 %     11.21 %
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,686     26,649   0.1 %   26,683  
  Common Equity Per Share $ 34.06   $ 24.33   40.0 % $ 30.57  
  Market Value Per Common        
  Share   49.42     43.25   14.3 %   48.53  
           
    (shares in thousands)
        %  
    Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
  Share issuances (Retirements):        
  Total Shares Retired   -     -   n/m     -  
  Average Retirement Price $ -   $ -   n/m   $ -  
  Net Shares Issued   (3 )   (1 ) n/m     (5 )
           
        %  
    9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change  
           
  Total Shares Retired   4     274   n/m    
  Average Retirement Price $ 45.58   $ 50.11   n/m    
  Net Shares (Issued) Retired   (15 )   264   n/m    
           
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.        
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24
  Assets:        
  Cash and Due from Banks $ 502,945   $ 420,550   19.6 % $ 486,124  
           
  Debt Securities Available for        
  Sale:        
  Corporate Securities   1,901,617     1,814,424   4.8 %   1,855,618  
  Collateralized Loan        
  Obligations   1,078,920     1,503,078   -28.2 %   1,255,110  
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   227,565     239,728   -5.1 %   222,806  
  Securities of U.S.        
  Government sponsored        
  entities   303,609     279,364   8.7 %   291,206  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions   63,876     69,639   -8.3 %   69,758  
  U.S. Treasury Securities   4,899     -   n/m     4,820  
  Total Debt Securities        
  Available for Sale   3,580,486     3,906,233   -8.3 %   3,699,318  
           
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity:        
  Agency Mortgage Backed        
  Securities   62,745     84,347   -25.6 %   67,777  
  Corporate Securities   733,748     726,951   0.9 %   732,049  
  Obligations of States and        
  Political Subdivisions (2)   53,768     77,558   -30.7 %   61,042  
  Total Debt Securities        
  Held to Maturity (2)   850,261     888,856   -4.3 %   860,868  
           
  Loans   833,967     885,850   -5.9 %   831,842  
  Allowance For Credit Losses        
  on Loans   (15,318 )   (17,744 ) -13.7 %   (15,952 )
  Total Loans, net   818,649     868,106   -5.7 %   815,890  
           
  Premises and Equipment, net   26,129     27,490   -5.0 %   26,275  
  Identifiable Intangibles, net   178     404   -55.8 %   234  
  Goodwill   121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673  
  Other Assets   260,822     333,976   -21.9 %   301,763  
           
  Total Assets $ 6,161,143   $ 6,567,288   -6.2 % $ 6,312,145  
           
  Liabilities and Shareholders'        
  Equity:        
  Deposits:        
  Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,375,958   $ 2,723,403   -12.8 % $ 2,459,467  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   925,455     1,138,220   -18.7 %   936,186  
  Savings   1,677,332     1,732,849   -3.2 %   1,646,781  
  Time   86,305     104,541   -17.4 %   89,006  
  Total Deposits   5,065,050     5,699,013   -11.1 %   5,131,440  
           
  Bank Term Funding        
  Program Borrowings   -     -   n/m     200,000  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   132,487     115,341   14.9   100,167  
  Total Short-Term        
  Borrowed Funds   132,487     115,341   14.9 %   300,167  
           
  Other Liabilities   54,566     104,511   -47.8 %   64,938  
  Total Liabilities   5,252,103     5,918,865   -11.3 %   5,496,545  
           
  Shareholders' Equity:        
  Common Equity:        
  Paid-In Capital   475,096     471,862   0.7 %   474,618  
  Accumulated Other        
  Comprehensive Loss   (127,653 )   (285,709 ) -55.3 %   (197,300 )
  Retained Earnings   561,597     462,270   21.5 %   538,282  
  Total Shareholders' Equity   909,040     648,423   40.2 %   815,600  
           
  Total Liabilities and        
  Shareholders' Equity $ 6,161,143   $ 6,567,288   -6.2 % $ 6,312,145  
           
13. Income Statements.        
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
  Interest and Loan Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 11,441   $ 11,925   -4.1 % $ 11,354  
  Equity Securities   175     152   15.1 %   175  
  Debt Securities Available        
  for Sale   40,829     47,994   -14.9 %   43,927  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   8,587     8,848   -2.9 %   8,655  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   6,762     3,929   72.1 %   4,961  
  Total Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   67,794     72,848   -6.9 %   69,072  
           
  Interest Expense:        
  Transaction Deposits   47     131   -64.1 %   69  
  Savings Deposits   2,990     886   237.5 %   2,322  
  Time Deposits   76     78   -2.6 %   69  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   2,278     -   n/m     2,692  
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   254     38   565.8 %   155  
  Total Interest Expense   5,645     1,133   398.2 %   5,307  
           
  Net Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   62,149     71,715   -13.3 %   63,765  
           
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     400   n/m     -  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
           
  Service Charges on Deposit        
  Accounts   3,585     3,705   -3.2 %   3,469  
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   2,474     2,911   -15.0 %   2,733  
  Debit Card Fees   1,702     1,717   -0.9 %   1,706  
  Trust Fees   846     783   8.0 %   811  
  ATM Processing Fees   533     640   -16.7 %   540  
  Other Service Fees   454     463   -1.9 %   450  
  Life Insurance Gains   202     278   n/m     -  
  Other Noninterest Income   2,129     784   171.6 %   791  
  Total Noninterest Income   11,925     11,281   5.7 %   10,500  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries and Related Benefits   12,762     11,820   8.0 %   12,483  
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,256     5,065   3.8 %   5,158  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,614     2,473   5.7 %   2,511  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   1,210     1,440   -16.0 %   1,440  
  Professional Fees   337     401   -16.0 %   362  
  Courier Service   682     745   -8.5 %   686  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,448     3,706   -7.0 %   3,490  
  Total Noninterest Expense   26,309     25,650   2.6 %   26,130  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   47,765     56,946   -16.1 %   48,135  
  Income Tax Provision   12,708     15,345   -17.2 %   12,673  
  Net Income $ 35,057   $ 41,601   -15.7 % $ 35,462  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,685     26,648   0.1 %   26,680  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,686     26,650   0.1 %   26,681  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 1.31   $ 1.56   -16.0 % $ 1.33  
  Diluted Earnings   1.31     1.56   -16.0 %   1.33  
  Dividends Paid   0.44     0.44   0.0 %   0.44  
        %  
    9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change  
  Interest and Loan Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 34,119   $ 35,510   -3.9 %  
  Equity Securities   524     456   14.9 %  
  Debt Securities Available        
  for sale   130,999     142,256   -7.9 %  
  Debt Securities Held to        
  Maturity   25,964     26,758   -3.0 %  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   14,006     7,981   75.5 %  
  Total Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   205,612     212,961   -3.5 %  
           
  Interest Expense:        
  Transaction Deposits   235     329   -28.6 %  
  Savings Deposits   7,229     1,562   362.8 %  
  Time Deposits   215     244   -11.9 %  
  Bank Term Funding Program        
  Borrowings   5,813     -   n/m    
  Securities Sold under        
  Repurchase Agreements   461     76   506.6 %  
  Total Interest Expense   13,953     2,211   531.1 %  
           
  Net Interest and Loan        
  Fee Income   191,659     210,750   -9.1 %  
           
  Provision (Reversal        
  of Provision) for        
  Credit Losses (1)   300     (1,150 ) n/m    
           
  Noninterest Income:        
           
  Service Charges on Deposit   10,524     10,629   -1.0 %  
  Accounts        
  Merchant Processing        
  Services   7,714     8,417   -8.4 %  
  Debit Card Fees   4,951     5,118   -3.3 %  
  Trust Fees   2,451     2,358   3.9 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   1,664     1,996   -16.6 %  
  Other Service Fees   1,342     1,320   1.7 %  
  Life Insurance Gains   202     278   n/m    
  Securities Losses   -     (125 ) n/m    
  Other Noninterest Income   3,674     2,539   44.7 %  
  Total Noninterest Income   32,522     32,530   -0.0 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries and Related Benefits   37,831     35,715   5.9 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   15,454     15,562   -0.7 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   7,661     7,405   3.5 %  
  Limited Partnership        
  Operating Losses   4,090     4,314   -5.2 %  
  Professional Fees   1,101     1,362   -19.2 %  
  Courier Service   2,017     1,971   2.3 %  
  Other Noninterest Expense   10,384     11,370   -8.7 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense   78,538     77,699   1.1 %  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   145,343     166,731   -12.8 %  
  Income Tax Provision   38,407     44,431   -13.6 %  
  Net Income $ 106,936   $ 122,300   -12.6 %  
           
  Average Common Shares        
  Outstanding   26,680     26,718   -0.1 %  
  Diluted Average Common        
  Shares Outstanding   26,681     26,721   -0.1 %  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 4.01   $ 4.58   -12.4 %  
  Diluted Earnings   4.01     4.58   -12.4 %  
  Dividends Paid   1.32     1.28   3.1 %  
           
           
  Footnotes and Abbreviations:        
           
  (1) A recovery in excess of principal charged off on the loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.
           
  (2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.
           
  (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
           
  (a) Annualized        

