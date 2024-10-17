Savour Global Flavours: Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival Returns for a 5-Day Culinary Celebration

Indulge in Global Delicacies across Hundreds of Restaurants and Bars during Taste Around Town

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is making a grand return to Central Harbourfront from October 23 to 27, 2024. This year, the festival extends to a bumper five-day celebration of gastronomy, beckoning food and wine enthusiasts from near and far to indulge in sensory delights against the breathtaking backdrop of Victoria Harbour. This year’s edition will see over 300 booths showcasing a rich tapestry of global flavours, as well as interactive gourmet experiences, live entertainment and spooky Halloween vibe.

In tandem with the Festival, visitors are encouraged to dive further into the city’s day-to-night gastronomic landscape during Taste Around Town, a citywide celebration of gastronomy featuring special menus and other offers at bars and restaurants throughout Hong Kong from October 28 to November 30. Don’t miss the wide range of unforgettable culinary experiences in the global gastronomy capital during the season for world-class cuisines and fine wines.

Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2024: A One-Stop Global Gastronomy Experience

This year’s edition of Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will be a celebration of food, wine and culinary experiences from around the globe.

Discover the World of Wines and Spirits

Wine enthusiasts will relish a diverse selection of wines and spirits in pavilions of more than 30 countries and regions, ranging from Bordeaux and Chile to hidden gems from lesser-known and emerging regions. Guests can sample exquisite Chinese wines such as Guizhou Baijiu, one of the major wines served at state banquets, and the Jade Dove Cabernet, rated as one of the “Top 10 Wines of the Year 2021 in China” by renowned wine critic James Suckling.

In addition to a new zone dedicated to gins and whisky, spirits and cocktail aficionados will find delight in cocktails by homegrown bars and spirit brands, including nostalgic Cantonese-inspired libations from Kinsman, tea-infused tipples from Tell Camellia, and locally made gin by Hong Kong distillery N.I.P.

Venture to a Culinary Wonderland

Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2024 will feature over 100 food booths. In thematic zones such as “Culinary Stars” and “Hotel Delicious,” where Michelin-starred restaurants, Bib Gourmand-recommended eateries and other outlets will show visitors a global gastronomic journey. Don’t miss the chance to savour iconic dishes from renowned establishments like the three-Michelin-starred Forum Restaurant alongside award-winning restaurants like Hong Kong Cuisine 1983, Ăn Chơi and Fisholic.

Immersive Experiences Await

Join masterclasses and themed culinary and wine workshops at the Tasting Theatre, led by star chefs and sommeliers. The interactive experiences include wine and cocktail pairing classes held by sommeliers and a workshop by James Beard Foundation-recognised chef Nancy Silverton, who will reveal secrets behind her reimagined Caesar salad.

Step into the Harbour Lounge and pair signature cocktails by celebrated international mixologists under the open panorama of Victoria Harbour. Over the course of the Festival, Harbour Lounge will host guest shifts by the likes of Demie Kim of Zest, Korea (Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 No. 2), Tracey Lu of Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou, China (Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 No. 14), Tiger Liang of CMYK, Changsha, China (Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 No. 43), William Wu of The Public House, Taipei, Taiwan (Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 No. 44), and Leo Ko from Hong Kong, winner of the World Cocktail Championship 2023. The experience will continue the legacy of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, offering a tantalizing exploration of creative cocktails and exclusive limited-edition drinks.

The festival will also feature an incredible lineup of live performances from local and international musicians, creating a vibrant atmosphere with genres ranging from jazz to pop and R&B.

Have a Frighteningly Good Time on Halloween Weekend

Over the weekend of October 26–27, Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival will be transformed into a gourmet Halloween wonderland. Visitors are invited to do their best and put on creative costumes to earn tokens, while Halloween-themed roving performances and live music will add to the spooktacular seasonal atmosphere.

Embark on a Citywide Taste Around Town

From 28 October to 30 November, more than 300 restaurants and bars all around Hong Kong will take part in Taste Around Town, a month-long celebration of culinary delights under four themed campaigns. Foodies looking to ‘beef’ up their diets can explore over 40 steakhouses, hotpot restaurants, and street eateries participating in “Beef Up November,” with venues offering exceptional beef dishes and limited-time beef special menus while over 200 mid- to high-end restaurants joining “Chill EAT” will present exclusive discounts throughout November.

Bars will also be joining the celebrations. Twenty-four restaurants and bars in Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong’s world-renowned nightlife district, will provide special offers, including complimentary welcome drinks on arrival or discounts on tasting menus as part of “Sip and Savour in LKF.” Additionally, over 70 bars around the city will participate in the “Hong Kong Bar Show” and offer festival-goers free or discounted drinks.

Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in Hong Kong’s vibrant culinary scene. Book your trip now to experience the diverse food and beverage offerings that await you in this global gastronomic capital. To discover more about Hong Kong’s world-class food and drinks scene and to start planning your trip, please visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/wine-dine-festival.html.





