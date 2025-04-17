First-Ever Proposed US $1 Trillion Defense Budget Recognizes Escalating Threats

Former Director at Noble, Michael Iarrobino joins Liberty Defense Business Development team

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE: E30), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is highlighting the recent announcement of a potential $1T budget to focus on US National Defense spending.

The Trump Administration has announced that, for the first time in American history, they will request $1 trillion for US defense and that they “intend to spend every taxpayer dollar wisely.” This means two things: (1) The government recognizes the massively increased and varied threat environment we will face in coming decades; and (2) It follows that our servicemen and women and civilian employees, our facilities and our national secrets, will need enhanced protection, including a new generation of personnel screening for metallic and non-metallic threats that is safer, more cost-effective, and more convenient.

“This is where Liberty Defense, a US-based manufacturing company, comes in. We are a leader in next generation, security screening technology to detect concealed threats in all verticals. The need for security measures to protect lives in public spaces has never been greater. Armed with licensed technologies from leading security and defense research institutions, Liberty Defense’s experienced management team is positioned to bring contactless and mobile security to public and private spaces to solve challenging problems of screening people for firearms, explosives and IEDs. Liberty’s screening solutions make all of us safer and more secure, while also enhancing convenience and quality of life for everyone having to visit airports, government and private-sector facilities, places of worship, and events requiring human screening capabilities — in short, everyone,” said Bryan Cunningham, Liberty’s President.

The Company is also excited to announce the hiring of Michael Iarrobino. Michael is a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant and accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience in strategic program management, government contracting, logistics, and public sector operations. Over the course of his distinguished military and civilian career, he has held leadership positions that involved planning and executing complex, multi-million-dollar programs supporting national security, emergency response, and defense readiness. Prior to joining Liberty, Michael was Manager Strategic Partnerships at NOBLE.

“Bringing Michael on board was a strategic hire, especially in light of the potential increase in Defense Spending budget. Michael’s experience will have an immediate impact on the business as we look to scale for the opportunities in Aviation Worker Screening and urban security requirements,” said Bill Frain, Liberty CEO.

For updates and news, please visit www.libertydefense.com to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bryan Cunningham

President



About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE: E30) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

For information on the SAB, please contact:

Bryan Cunningham

President, Liberty Defense

303-349-4870

bcunningham@libertydefense.com



For sales information, please contact:

Ian McNaughton

Senior Director Business Development, Liberty Defense

613-292-3669

imcnaughton@libertydefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.