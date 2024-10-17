Malcolm Royce looking to partner with more Catholic churches and organizations nationwide

Logo

Malcolm Royce is proud to announce its continued initiative to donate to Catholic churches and organizations across America

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malcolm Royce is proud to announce its continued initiative to donate a portion of sales from eligible purchases to Catholic churches and organizations across the United States.As First Communion and Baptism time approaches for 2025, in tandem with excited partners, Malcolm Royce is building on its legacy of helping parents feel proud during their child's most important early year moments. Baptism and Communion are two of the first major milestone steps a child takes on their journey to God.If your church partners with Malcolm Royce, when you purchase your child’s outfit from us, a portion of the sale will be donated back to your church. It's really that easy to give back. A financial donation helps communities rebuild from disaster, supports families during Thanksgiving and Christmas, and helps churches grow programs that can impact even more people within the community.Parents, by shopping for children’s special occasion clothing at Malcolm Royce online ( www.malcolmroyce.com ), you can help your church improve their fundraising with little to no effort required (participating churches only). Baby Boys Baptism Outfits , Girls Christening Gowns, Boys First Communion Suits , and Girls First Communion Dresses are all available in our store.We started Malcolm Royce in 2016 and quickly built up a reputation for our prices and quality. Sadly, we had to close the doors due to Covid, but luckily we're still operating online, getting back on our feet, and looking forward to 2025 Communion!For more information or to discuss partnership opportunities for your church, please contact Malcolm Royce today. Together, we can help make a difference in our communities and celebrate important milestones in a meaningful way.

