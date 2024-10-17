NGPA Prepares to Host Robust 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit

Summit 2022 Speakers

The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is spearheading a collaborative dialogue on inclusion with its upcoming 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit.

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is spearheading a collaborative dialogue on inclusion with its upcoming 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit, taking place November 13-15 at the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA)’s national headquarters near Washington, DC. This year’s summit will bring together key stakeholders from across aviation to foster meaningful discussions on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the industry.

The event will bring together industry leaders, executives, university leaders, HR professionals, DEI professionals, and advocates to address the key challenges and opportunities surrounding inclusion in aviation. With a dynamic lineup of keynote addresses, breakout sessions, and panels, attendees will explore a range of vital topics such as unconscious bias, gender diversity, inclusive leadership, and workplace advocacy.

A keynote address will be delivered by Orlando Gonzales, MPA, Senior Vice President of Programs, Research, and Training at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Orlando will present a compelling keynote that will highlight the progress made toward workplace equality while underscoring the work that remains to achieve full inclusion. Additional sessions will dive into issues such as layover and destination safety for LGBTQ+ crew members, the importance of inclusive language between leaders and employees, strengthening business resilience through DEI practices, and more.

The summit will also offer ample networking opportunities, with receptions and coffee breaks sponsored by key industry partners, fostering conversations and collaborations that will shape the future of aviation.

Attending Organizations Include: Air Canada, ALPA, ALPA Air Canada, ALPA Alaska Airlines, ALPA Delta Air Lines, ALPA FedEx, ALPA Jetblue Airways, ALPA United Airlines, ALPA Wasaya Airways, American Airlines, Avemco Insurance Company, CommuteAir, Delta Air Lines, Envoy Air Inc., Flexjet, JSX, LIFT Academy, LPA, Middle Tennessee State University, OBAP, PAPA, Piedmont, PSA Airlines, Republic Airways, Skyguide / IFATCA, Southwest, United Airlines, and United Aviate Academy.

NGPA is proud to provide a space for education and collaboration, with this summit serving as a vital platform to address inclusion within the aviation sector. Participants will leave with practical tools and strategies to enhance DEI initiatives within their own organizations.

For more information on the 2024 Aviation Inclusion Summit, visit https://www.ngpa.org/ais

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minnesota. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers! For more information, visit www.ngpa.org.

