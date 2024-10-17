Lentech, Inc. Welcomes Paul Dillahay as First Member of Advisory Board

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lentech, Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Dillahay as the inaugural member of our newly established Advisory Board.With over 30 years of experience in federal contracting, technology innovation, and strategic growth, Paul has a proven track record of driving transformation and guiding organizations through pivotal moments. His expertise in scaling businesses and navigating the complexities of the government technology sector will be a tremendous asset to Lentech as we continue to grow and evolve."We are thrilled to welcome Paul to our Advisory Board," said Andrew Gallegos, CEO and Founder of Lentech. "His wealth of experience and deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we pursue new opportunities and tackle future challenges. Paul’s leadership and insight will play a key role in shaping our strategic vision and strengthening our position in the marketplace."

