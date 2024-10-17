BRIGADE wins prestigious branding award for their humanizing rebrand of ConvenientMD Urgent Care

ConvenientMD Logo

BRIGADE (BRIGADEBRANDING.COM) AND HEALTHCARE INNOVATOR, CONVENIENTMD, WIN MULTIPLE AWARDS FOR THEIR STAND-OUT, HUMANIZING REBRAND

The new brand is our North Star. It symbolizes our potential to be a warmer and more welcoming solution among an increasingly impersonal healthcare landscape.” — John Aldrich, CMO at ConvenientMD

NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRIGADE , an independent woman-owned branding and design agency, today announced that they have won two Transform Awards for their rebrand of ConvenientMD , an innovative urgent and primary care provider.Transform, or TransformMagazine.com, is the only global magazine for rebranding and brand development. The 2024 North American Transform Awards drew submissions from across the country, including industry heavyweights such as LEGO, PepsiCo, Microsoft, Bayer, and Gatorade and attracted best-in-class judges from high-caliber brands like Google, YouTube, Reddit, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Nike.BRIGADE and ConvenientMD were awarded Silver in “Best visual identity from the healthcare, pharmaceutical and wellbeing sector” and Bronze for the same work in “Best brand evolution (business)”.ConvenientMD is a leading urgent care provider in New England. Partnering with BRIGADE for an extensive rebrand, ConvenientMD worked closely with the agency to craft an identity that could grow with them and support the launch of a new primary care offering.The rebrand puts playful, human joy into a world that is often transactional and cold—complete with a new, personified logo that animates and waves back at patients as they go through their health journey. BRIGADE delivered a striking, robust visual system—from web and video to print materials and brick-and-mortar clinics.“The new brand is our North Star,” said ConvenientMD CMO John Aldrich. “It symbolizes our potential to be a warmer and more welcoming solution among an increasingly impersonal healthcare landscape.”Since the rebrand launched, ConvenientMD has become #1 in mindshare in New Hampshire and Maine. Its quality is industry-leading, with an impressive 80% patient satisfaction rate and 84% loyalty as of September 2023. BRIGADE continues to work closely with ConvenientMD to bring the brand to life across clinics and marketing channels.For more information about BRIGADE’s award-winning work or collaboration opportunities, please contact BRIGADEbranding.com.About BRIGADEBRIGADE is an independent, woman-owned branding and design firm that partners with savvy marketing teams who embrace a challenger mindset. By combining a deep understanding of business objectives with a fine-art skillset and unmatched commitment to consistency, BRIGADE helps brands disrupt the status quo. Since 2005, their legacy of proven impact has fostered long-term partnerships with clients and positioned BRIGADE as a “secret weapon” for brands seeking results.

