October 17th, 2024 - Ceasefire Virginia Sees Success in Getting Violent, Repeat Criminals Off Streets

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Ceasefire Virginia Sees Success in Getting Violent, Repeat Criminals Off Streets

68 Violent Repeat Offenders Convicted; Over 470 Years of Total Prison Time

Ceasefire Cities Responsible for 66.4% of Reduction in Murder Rate; 40.1% Reduction in All Violent Crime

Virginia Murder Rate Down 30% Statewide From Previous Year; Violent Crime Down 11%

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the two-year anniversary of Ceasefire Virginia, highlighting the program’s significant impact in combating violent crime and reducing murder rates in cities where Ceasefire Virginia is active.

By the numbers, Virginia has seen a 30% decrease in murders and an 11% reduction in overall violent crime compared to last year, with statistics demonstrating how Ceasefire Virginia’s efforts account for a significant portion of this reduction.

"Ceasefire Virginia’s targeted actions to dismantle networks of violent crime is working,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “By focusing on the small percentage of individuals committing a disproportionate share of serious violence, our message is clear: if you endanger Virginians’ lives and terrorize our neighborhoods with violence, the Commonwealth of Virginia will ensure you face the full force of justice. There is no escaping the consequences.”

“In coordination with the Attorney General’s Operation Ceasefire Initiative, we launched Operation Bold Blue Line two years ago to enhance partnership between the Virginia State Police and local law enforcement to improve safety in our communities, get illegal drugs and weapons off the streets, support law enforcement and enforce tougher penalties for violent criminals,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Today, we celebrate the success of these innovative law enforcement partnerships that have brought forth safer communities and reduced violence and criminal activity in cities across the Commonwealth.”

Of the 116 fewer murders in Virginia thus far this year, 77 are credited to Ceasefire cities, representing 66.4% of the total statewide reduction in murders in 2024.

In addition, Ceasefire cities are accountable for a 40.01% overall reduction in violent crime across Virginia. Ceasefire cities represent just 19.4% of all offenses in the Commonwealth.

Ceasefire Virginia boasts a conviction rate nearing 100%, with 68 convictions and a total of 5,649 months — 470.75 years — of federal prison time for violent repeat offenders. Under federal guidelines, inmates are required to serve at least 85% of their sentence, meaning these criminals will be incarcerated for a significant portion of their sentences.

The average sentence handed down is approximately seven years.

Ceasefire Virginia funds seven cross-designated Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys (SAUSAs) who are instrumental in securing justice, with 170 federal cases and one state case indicted so far. More than 50 investigations remain ongoing.

Ceasefire Virginia continues to emphasize collaboration between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, alongside investments in community-based solutions to prevent gang activity and support high-crime neighborhoods.

Read the data here. ﻿

# # #