FEMA Support For North Carolina Surpasses $100 Million

More than $100 million in FEMA individual assistance has been approved for North Carolina households affected by Tropical Storm Helene.

North Carolina Recovery By the Numbers

All numbers and dollar amounts are as of close of business Oct. 15.

FEMA has made individual assistance available to 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program has approved over $102 million including: $18.6 million to help homeowners and renters to pay for emergency home repairs, home replacement or other housing needs. $83.6 million to help with other serious disaster-related needs, like moving expenses, childcare and disaster-related dental, medical or funeral expenses.

. 6 Disaster Recovery Centers are operating in impacted areas, and to-date, have served more than 2,500 visitors. Even more centers will be opening in the coming days.

FEMA inspectors have performed more than 14,400 home inspections.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available in eligible, affected counties. For more information on this program visit des.nc.gov/dua or call 919-629-3857 (for Spanish call 919-276-5698).