Marguerite “Maggie” Root, APRN, Joins Somerset, KY Lake Cumberland Rheumatology Team
Marguerite “Maggie” Root, APRN, is excited to be accepting patients at the LC Rheumatology Somerset office in Kentucky.SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LC Rheumatology and Infusion Center in Somerset, KY has opened their doors and welcomed a new APRN, Marguerite “Maggie” Root to the team. As an LCR patient herself, Maggie has seen first hand how the treatment of rheumatologic conditions can significantly improve a patient’s quality of life.
Maggie is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Family Nurse Practitioner, having earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Kentucky, and afterwards receiving her Master of Science in Nursing at Vanderbilt University. Maggie brings over 15 years of nursing experience in various specialties, including pediatrics, outpatient surgery, and primary care to LCR. She also has experience treating patients with substance use disorders.
ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGY
Since 2009, LC Rheumatology has been operating in Kentucky as a leading rheumatologic and auto-immune disorder care company. They offer rheumatologist appointments, Infusions, X-Rays, and Research services to best serve their patients and contribute to the world of rheumatology. They have grown from their base in Central Kentucky to have offices all over the state and in Southern Indiana.
LCR treats the following conditions:
-- Rheumatoid Arthritis
-- Psoriatic Arthritis
-- Ankylosing Spondylitis
-- Osteoarthritis
-- Lupus
-- Gout
-- Scleroderma
-- Vasculitis
-- Fibromyalgia
-- Osteoporosis
-- Sjӧgren’s Syndrome
-- Polymyositis
If you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment.
CONTACT
Somerset
26 Oxford Way
Somerset, KY 42503
Phone Number: (606) 802-2300
Fax: (606) 802-2400
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm
Friday: 8am-12pm
Bowling Green
340 New Towne Dr
Bowling Green, KY 42103
Phone Number: (270) 257-4217
Fax: (270) 257-4040
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm
Owensboro
3400 New Hartford Road,
Owensboro, KY 42303
Phone Number: (270) 310-8015
Fax: (270) 310-8115
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 8am-4pm
London
1675 South Main St
London, KY 40741
Phone Number: (606) 266-8266
Fax: (606) 266-8300
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm
Friday: 8am-12pm
New Albany
3897 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN 47150
Phone Number: (502) 495-3665
Fax: (502) 874-5536
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pm
Lexington
101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350
Lexington, KY 40509
Phone Number: (859) 654-0160
Fax: (859) 712-9273
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
Matt Rogers
Lake Cumberland Rheumatology
+1 502-495-3665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.