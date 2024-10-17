Funnelmax Set to Debut on Amazon with Two Convenient Sizes for Every Pouring Need

Funnelmax Funnelmax demonstration Funnelmax logo

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funnelmax, the innovative and versatile pouring solution, is making its highly anticipated debut on Amazon.Designed to simplify the process of pouring liquids, semi-solids, and loose solids from buckets, Funnelmax is a great tool for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. Available in two different sizes on Amazon, Funnelmax helps to ensure a neat and efficient transfer process every time.In addition to its Amazon debut, Funnelmax is offered in two universal kit sizes on Walmart.com — 9-inch and 12-inch sizes. Each kit features a base, a seal, and an adjustable precision tip for comprehensive use, making Funnelmax adaptable to a variety of tasks.These durable, well-designed kits ensure Funnelmax can handle even the toughest jobs with precision and ease of use.Funnelmax’s Amazon debut will include both the 5-gallon and 2-gallon sizes, offering flexibility for a range of applications. The 5-gallon model is ideal for large-scale projects, while the compact 2-gallon option caters to smaller jobs like home improvement, gardening, and culinary needs.Both sizes are built with an ergonomic design and robust construction, featuring a wide mouth for easy filling and a spout that minimizes spills and waste.As it arrives on Amazon, Funnelmax is poised to revolutionize pouring tasks across industries like construction, agriculture, automotive, and beyond.Both sizes are available for purchase and are backed by a satisfaction guarantee, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.For more information, visit www.funnelmax.net About FunnelmaxFunnelmax is dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality tools that simplify everyday tasks for professionals and homeowners. Proudly made in the USA, our products are designed for durability, ease of use, and efficiency. We strive to deliver practical solutions that help you work smarter and achieve better results. With Funnelmax, precision and convenience are always within reach.

