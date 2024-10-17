Unveiling 'Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ' by Tracy Emerick

A Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Soul’s Impact on Humanity Through Two Visionary Leaders

CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned author and retired business consultant Tracy Emerick announces the release of his latest book, Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ , a compelling analysis of two transformative figures whose contributions have revolutionized humanity. This insightful work juxtaposes the innovation of Steve Jobs with the spiritual leadership of Jesus Christ, exploring how their visions continue to shape the world.In Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ, Emerick delves into the essence of the human soul and how it can influence others. By examining the lives of these "extreme entrepreneurs," the book presents a unique perspective on the far-reaching impact both men have had—Steve Jobs, by revolutionizing technology with a “bicycle for the mind,” and Jesus Christ, by inspiring a shift from living in fear to living in love, empowering individuals to find the divine within.About the Author: Tracy EmerickTracy Emerick brings a wealth of experience and insight to his writing. A retired business owner with over two decades in database marketing consulting and training, Emerick has served his community in various leadership roles, including a decade as a state representative and over 20 years on the town’s planning board. For nearly 40 years, he has been the moderator of his Congregational church. He is also a proud father of two and grandfather of five. Through his writing, Emerick seeks to provide readers with a deeper connection to God, personal growth, and encouragement to make the world a better place.Other Works by Tracy EmerickBusiness-to-Business Direct Marketing (1986, updated 1999)Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus ChristConstant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus ChristConsummate Coaches: Bill Belichick and Jesus ChristEmerick felt there was a gap in traditional Christian outreach and was moved to write Extreme Entrepreneurs to offer readers a more personalized understanding of God. His goal is to help readers internalize God as a meaningful force in their lives, encouraging them to relax and let God work within them. “Each book attempts to challenge readers to excel in their respective domains by recognizing their connection to God,” says Emerick.This book aims to expose readers to the profound connection between humanity and God. By comparing two powerful figures—Jobs, a technological visionary, and Christ, a spiritual leader—Emerick encourages readers to think deeply about their own potential and their relationship with the divine.About Tracy Emerick:Tracy Emerick is an accomplished author and former business consultant with a passion for exploring the intersection of spirituality and human achievement. His books inspire readers to rethink their relationship with God, their careers, and their personal growth.

Tracy Emerick on The Hidden Entrepreneur Show with Josh Cary!

