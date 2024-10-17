CloudLeap Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Operational Excellence

CloudLeap is officially SOC 2 Type II compliance CloudLeap (formerly Piyovi) SOC 2 Type II compliance

CloudLeap achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance, showcasing its commitment to top-tier data security, operational resilience, and regulatory standards.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudLeap, a leader in multi-carrier shipping solutions , is proud to announce its successful attainment of SOC 2 Type II compliance . This achievement reflects CloudLeap's dedication to upholding the highest standards in data security, operational resilience, and regulatory adherence.SOC 2 Type II compliance involves a comprehensive audit process that assesses a company’s controls over the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. Achieving this compliance underscores CloudLeap’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring operational excellence."We are excited to have achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, which showcases our ongoing efforts to provide secure and reliable solutions for our customers," said Bhavana Musuluri, Co-Founder. "As a trusted partner in shipping automation, we prioritize the protection of our customers' data while helping them optimize their shipping processes."The SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted with the support of Securify AI, CloudLeap's security partner, and Johanson Group LLP, the auditing firm that validated CloudLeap’s practices and controls. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of CloudLeap’s internal teams.“We extend our deepest thanks to Securify AI and Johanson Group LLP for their invaluable support in helping us reach this important milestone,” added Pritesh Shah, Co-Founder. “Our team worked diligently to meet the rigorous standards required for SOC 2 Type II compliance.”As part of its commitment to data security and customer success, CloudLeap will continue to leverage this compliance to further enhance its secure shipping solutions. The company remains focused on integrating, automating, and optimizing shipping processes for businesses, ensuring they have the most secure and efficient systems in place.About CloudLeap CloudLeap (formerly Piyovi) provides cutting-edge multi-carrier shipping software solutions, empowering businesses to automate, integrate, and optimize their shipping operations. With a focus on innovation, security, and operational excellence, CloudLeap helps customers achieve success in shipping logistics. For more information, please visit www.cloudleap.com or contact hello@cloudleap.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.