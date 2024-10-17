Tax Commissioner Reports North Dakota's Taxable Sales and Purchases for First Quarter

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has announced that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2024 have seen a minor decline of 0.3% compared to the same period in 2023. For January, February, and March taxable sales and purchases totaled approximately $5.7 billion.

"This quarter, we noted a very slight decline in taxable sales and purchases. However, it’s essential to acknowledge the ongoing evolution of the economy,” said Commissioner Kroshus. “We maintain an optimistic outlook for future growth and are dedicated to supporting businesses and consumers as we adapt to these changes collaboratively.”

Notably, 15 of the major industry sectors reported increases in taxable sales and purchases compared to the first quarter of 2023. Significantly, public administration totaled $4,786,689, marking a 98% rise from last year. Decreases were also reported in the following industries:

Health Care and Social Assistance – Decrease of 55%

Educational Services – Decrease of 40%

Manufacturing – Decrease of 11.1%

Wholesale Trade – Decrease of 9.8%

Transportation and Warehousing – Decrease of 8.2%

Commissioner Kroshus noted, “Despite this slight dip, North Dakota’s economy remains on a promising trajectory.”

Percent changes for the first quarter of 2024 (compared to the first quarter of 2023) for the four largest cities in North Dakota were as follows:

Bismarck – Decrease of 1.32%

Fargo – Decrease of 1.77%

Grand Forks – Increase of 5.42%

Minot – Increase of 1.51%

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percentage increases for the first quarter of 2024 (compared to the first quarter of 2023) were as follows:

Bowman – Increase 30.47%

Rugby – Increase 30.04%

Linton – Increase 26.31%

Crosby – Increase 19.43%

Mandan – 17.38%

Counties with the highest percentage of increases for the first quarter of 2024 (compared to the first quarter of 2023) were as follows:

Billings – Increase 70.12%

Pierce – Increase 29.76%

Golden Valley – Increase 24.75

Bowman County – Increase 23.95%

Bottineau – Increase 23.93%

