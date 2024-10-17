LC Rheumatology in Bowling Green, KY Welcomes New Physician, Dr. Jonathan Hendrie, to Team
Dr. Jonathan Hendrie is now accepting patients at the Lake Cumberland Rheumatology and Infusion Center of Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Hendrie began seeing patients at the Bowling Green Lake Cumberland Rheumatology location in September 2024.BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Cumberland Rheumatology and Infusion Center specializes in bringing rheumatologic and auto-immune care to people all around Kentucky and Indiana. In September of 2024, they added rheumatologist Dr. Jonathan Hendrie to their staff, who has begun seeing patients for a variety of rheumatologic and auto-immune disorders.
Dr. Hendrie brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of Internal Medicine and Rheumatology to LCR Bowling Green. After completing his degree in biochemistry and biophysics at Western Kentucky University, he spent a year in Germany working in research as part of the U.S. Fulbright program. He then completed his medical degree at the University of Kentucky, followed by an internal medicine residency at Prisma Health Upstate in South Carolina and his fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Kentucky. He is currently an active member of the American College of Rheumatology, the Coalition for State Rheumatology Organizations, and the Kentucky Rheumatology Alliance.
ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGY
LC Rheumatology has been operating in Kentucky since 2009 as a rheumatologic and auto-immune disorder care company. Since then, they have grown from their base in Central Kentucky to have offices all over the state and in Indiana. You can now find an office in:
-- Bowling Green, KY
-- London, KY
-- Owensboro, KY
-- Somerset, KY
-- Lexington, KY
-- New Albany, IN
In addition to office visits, LC Rheumatology offers cutting-edge infusion therapies and has a research program to help identify new treatments for patients. LCR treats the following conditions:
-- Rheumatoid Arthritis
-- Psoriatic Arthritis
-- Ankylosing Spondylitis
-- Osteoarthritis
-- Lupus
-- Gout
-- Scleroderma
-- Vasculitis
-- Fibromyalgia
-- Osteoporosis
-- Sjӧrgen’s Syndrome
-- Polymyositis
If you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment.
CONTACT
Bowling Green
340 New Towne Dr
Bowling Green, KY 42103
Phone Number: (270) 257-4217
Fax: (270) 257-4040
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm
Owensboro
3400 New Hartford Road,
Owensboro, KY 42303
Phone Number: (270) 310-8015
Fax: (270) 310-8115
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 8am-4pm
London
1675 South Main St
London, KY 40741
Phone Number: (606) 266-8266
Fax: (606) 266-8300
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm
Friday: 8am-12pm
New Albany
3897 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN 47150
Phone Number: (502) 495-3665
Fax: (502) 874-5536
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pm
Somerset
26 Oxford Way
Somerset, KY 42503
Phone Number: (606) 802-2300
Fax: (606) 802-2400
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm
Friday: 8am-12pm
Lexington
101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350
Lexington, KY 40509
Phone Number: (859) 654-0160
Fax: (859) 712-9273
Hours of Operation:
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
Matt Rogers
Lake Cumberland Rheumatology
+1 502-495-3665
