Off-Trail Dog Walker in Tuftonboro

October 17, 2024

Tuftonboro, NH – On October 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an individual who was off trail and lost in Tuftonboro. Deborah Young, 60, of North Conway, NH, was walking her dog on an old snowmobile trail when she got off trail. While trying to regain the trail, Young ran out of daylight and eventually needed to call 911 for assistance.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., Conservation Officers arrived at the trailhead and learned that a friend of Young’s had gone in the trail and located Young approximately 0.4 miles from the parking lot. After receiving no word for approximately 15 minutes, officers were able to make contact with Young via cell phone and determine that she and the friend rescuer were now both lost. Officers hiked in approximately 0.25 miles and located the pair approximately 150 feet off the trail. Everyone was assisted out unharmed and in good condition.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind everyone if attempting to help others, make sure you are prepared with at least the ten essentials so that you too, do not become a victim.