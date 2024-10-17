Introducing Hologrid, an Interactive, Touchscreen-Enabled Modular Hologram Wall for Retail, Advertising, Events and More

Holoconnects' Hologrid x Mediagares Visit Britain Advertising Campaign at Gare du Nord Train Station in Paris, France Holoconnects' Holobox and Holobox Mini display 3D lifelike holograms of a person, product or logo, creating immersive and interactive experiences that deliver unparalleled engagement and impact. Holoconnects Name and Logo

Holoconnects’ Hologrid seamlessly showcases lifelike 3D hologram images and videos of people and products, including campaigns for Visit Britain, BMW and Google

The success of Hologrid demonstrates how interactive, immersive hologram technology can captivate and delight observers in environments where many ads and brand campaigns compete for eyeballs.” — André Smith, CEO and co-founder, Holoconnects

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holoconnects , a leading technology provider of 3D holographic solutions, today announced the launch of Hologrid , an interactive, touchscreen-enabled modular hologram wall that projects moving 4K high-resolution lifelike 3D images and videos of people, products and other content seamlessly across several Holoboxes. The Hologrid joins Holoconnects’ product line, which includes Holobox and Holobox Mini 3D hologram displays for industries including healthcare, hospitality, retail, education, communications and events. All Holoconnects products provide a 3D holographic visualization of a person, product or logo, transforming communication by creating immersive and interactive experiences that deliver unparalleled engagement and impact.The Hologrid is easily configured with multiple Holoboxes to form a highly interactive, touchscreen-enabled modular hologram. The thin bezels of under 1” (2cm) of the Holoboxes add to the seamlessness of the hologram wall. Consumers can interact with the Hologrid and navigate customized menus and content options via the integrated touchscreen, creating an even more engaging experience.Holoconnects recently partnered with Mediagares on a Visit Britain interactive advertising campaign at Gare du Nord train station in Paris, just ahead of the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games. The Hologrid used five Holoboxes to create a large 23-foot holographic display wall, including a touchscreen that allowed travelers at one of Europe’s busiest transport hubs to explore different regions of the United Kingdom, learn more about local British customs, and even plan their trips to the UK with the help of virtual guides.Earlier deployments of the Hologrid included an advertising campaign with BMW at various train stations in Belgium and a brand campaign with Google at the CES 2024 and MWC Barcelona 2024 conferences that showcased Android’s 3D mascot, The Bot, in various avatar formats playfully moving in and out of the Hologrid.“The Hologrid by Holoconnects exceeded our expectations. We were delighted to see how the 4K high-resolution content moved seamlessly across multiple panels and how successfully it attracted attention from busy Gare du Nord station visitors,” said Jules Hamers, Event Production Manager at Mediagares. “We look forward to working with Holoconnects on future advertising and brand campaign collaborations.”Product specifications and features for each Holobox include:* 86” (1895 x 1066 mm) transparent LCD screen/display area: Offers life-size, realistic holographic projection. Additional sizes are also available, also in a modular and Hologrid set-up.* Dimensions: 81” (206 cm) height x 55” (140 cm) width x 30” (76 cm) depth* Weight: 440 lbs (200 kg); easy to transport with a flight case* Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K)* Advanced touch system: 20-point IR (Infrared) multi-touch system operates the Holobox* Anti-glare glass: Provides as little reflection as possible for the best experience* Built-in HiFi speakers: 2 front-facing, 80W HiFi speakers for sublime sound* Extended ports: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 1 USB touch port, 1 LAN port, Power connector, 6.3mm jack output, dimmable lights, turn off/on touchscreen.* Power consumption: 800Wh - < 0.5 Wh (standby)“The success of The Hologrid demonstrates how interactive, immersive hologram technology can captivate and delight observers in environments where many ads and brand campaigns compete for eyeballs,” said Holoconnects’ co-founder and CEO André Smith. “The Hologrid changes how advertisers can engage and impress audiences with a large-scale display in public spaces as well as at trade shows and events.”Holoconnects continues to expand its product offerings and enter into new market sectors. In June 2024, the company gained international media attention for implementing its hologram technology at Crescent Regional Hospital in Lancaster, Texas – the first time holograms have been used by a hospital in the United States to teleport doctors to remote locations.About HoloconnectsHoloconnects is a leading technology company specializing in 3D holographic solutions. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to innovation, Holoconnects is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform various industries. Holoconnects’ holographic technology creates immersive experiences and has broad applications in industries including healthcare, travel, communications, events, education, advertising, and more, enabling businesses to engage customers, enhance branding and optimize operations.Founded in 2020, Holoconnects is a privately held company based in the Netherlands. Follow Holoconnects on LinkedIn or learn more at https://holoconnects.com ###

Holoconnects' Hologrid x Mediagares Visit Britain Advertising Campaign at Gare du Nord Train Station in Paris, France

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.