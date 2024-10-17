Certificate Allows High Schoolers To Work as Classroom Aides

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said North Dakota high school students who are interested in education careers may take classes to prepare them for classroom teaching.

By completing the classes, high school students can earn a “general education paraprofessional certificate,” Baesler said. This would qualify them to work as an aide to a classroom teacher, providing a head start on a wage-earning career, she said.

Students may earn the general education paraprofessional certificate by taking a combination of two general education or career and technical education classes that offer instruction in classroom teaching theory, methods, and practices.

Baesler said adding the certificate to their job and college applications can help high school students set themselves apart from other candidates. Should they choose education as a career, they will have a head start in obtaining a full teaching license.

“Earning a general education paraprofessional certificate gives students a chance to work in a classroom, explore teaching as a possible career, and see firsthand what a big impact a career in teaching can have on students,” Baesler said.

The Department of Public Instruction issues several other types of paraprofessional certificates, including those that allow their holders to work with special education teachers, speech-language pathologists, and Title 1 teachers, who offer extra reading and mathematics instruction for students.

The department, using federal COVID-19 recovery funds, has also supported a “paraprofessional-to-teacher pathway,” which pays tuition and other expenses for paraprofessionals who want to become licensed teachers.

Since the fall of 2020, more than 220 education professionals have completed the paraprofessional-to-teacher pathway. To qualify, candidates must already be working as paraprofessionals or substitute teachers in North Dakota school districts. The program allows participants to continue working in our schools while obtaining a teaching license.