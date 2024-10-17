Medical Courier Market to Deliver $16.23 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.42% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Medical Courier Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global medical courier industry size generated $9.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $16.23 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.42% from 2023 to 2032.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A313234 Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, surge in ageing population and increased adoption of biopharmaceuticals globally are expected to drive the growth of the medical courier market. Moreover, rise in strategic cooperation among biopharmaceutical companies is expected to complement the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. The surge in demand for temperature monitoring across healthcare and pharmaceuticals sectors is expected to drive the need for advanced storage solutions, which further accelerates the growth of the market.The global population is undergoing a significant aging trend, leading to a surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and other health issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of people aged 60 and above is expected to double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. This demographic shift is particularly pronounced in low- and middle-income countries, where up to 80% of the elderly population resides.The rise in age-related ailments has resulted in a growing demand for medications, medical equipment, organs, and various other healthcare necessities. To address these needs, the use of medical courier practices has become increasingly proactive. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have played a crucial role in meeting the demands for medicines, especially in regions with a high concentration of elderly individuals.Moreover, there has been a notable development in the medical supply chain, allowing certain suppliers to transport confidential patient notes and reports. This advancement facilitates the seamless exchange of medical information across state and national borders, catering to both interstate and intracountry healthcare requirements. The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases underscores the importance of efficient and confidential medical courier services to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the aging global population.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

On the basis of product type, the medical suppliers and equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, and the highest CAGR of 6.7% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, urgent care centers where there is demand for medical devices and equipment such as MRI machines, lasers, lab equipment, and others. However, the lab specimens segment is projected to grow with a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟗% from 2023 to 2032, due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, surge in ageing population, and increased adoption of biopharmaceuticals globally.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of service type, the domestic segment held the highest market share in 2022 witnessing a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% in the forecast period, due to easy availability, convenient shopping experiences, and heavy discounts, offers, and deals which have made the e-commerce a popular medium for purchasing various medical products domestically. However, the international segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rising cross-border trade activities.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.6% due to the high growth of e-commerce coupled with the rise in the pharma trade sector in Asia-Pacific drives the demand for medical courier in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟗% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation. 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Affordable Courier Solutions, Inc.
Aylesford Couriers
CitySprint (UK) Ltd
IntelliQuick Delivery, Inc.
Blaze Express Courier Service
Cencora, Inc.
DHL International GmbH
FedEx Corporation
MNX
Reliant Couriers & Haulage Ltd

