Celebrating the Dawn of Mass Global Communication - Re-enacted in UK and New Zealand

Cecil Goyder, call sign 2SZ, a student operating from Mill Hill School, North London on 18 October 1924

An important centenary of the very first trans-global two-way radio communication is to be celebrated and re-enacted in UK and New Zealand

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 18 October 1924 history was made, and the world made that little bit smaller, when the first successful two-way trans-global communication took place between radio amateurs in the UK and New Zealand.Radio-physicist and Nobel Laureate Sir Edward Appleton said of the event afterwards: “In October 1924 the greatest distance of all was spanned when communication was established between Mr F Bell of New Zealand and CW Goyder. This is probably the most dramatic moment in the history of the development of the short waves when the greatest distance possible on this earth was bridged for the first time”.In 1924, Mill Hill School student Cecil Goyder, call sign 2SZ, made contact with Frank Bell, call sign 4AA, who was a sheep farmer from Shag Valley in New Zealand. Whilst tests had been conducted to span the Atlantic with radio in 1923, it wasn’t until 1924 when both transmitter power and receiver sensitivity improved, that the dream to span the globe by radio was realised.This year is the centenary of this momentous occasion. The Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB) has been working with Mill Hill School on a number of celebratory activities. Mill Hill School will be inviting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) scholars to an afternoon of radio-based activities. Pupils will be able to set up, use and even create their own miniature radios and, on the historic day, will be invited to become a part of a new school radio society. Cecil Goyder's family will visit the school, attending a lunch and afternoon activities.There will also be a re-enactment between the two countries, with radio stations at Mill Hill School, London, and in Shag Valley, New Zealand.The re-enactment itself will take place on 18 October 2024 with two amateur radio stations operating these special call signs for the occasion:• The call sign G2SZ, reflecting the call sign Goyder used• The call sign ZL4AA, reflecting the call sign Bell usedThe amateur radio station at Mill Hill School is being installed by the Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB), the national society for amateur radio enthusiasts in the United Kingdon. There will be an opportunity for radio amateurs across the world to take part in this event by making contact with the special stations. Awards and QSL cards will be available for those who get these call signs in their log.David Benson, Head of Mill Hill School said: “We at Mill Hill are thrilled to celebrate this historic milestone, marking a significant achievement not just for our school but also for the world of radio. Cecil’s success, triumphing over previous failed attempts, exemplifies the spirit of our school. Earlier this year, we celebrated the centenary of our Science Building, and it’s exciting to continue emphasising STEM at Mill Hill. It’s especially gratifying to showcase our outstanding Science Department, which continues to inspire and nurture the next generations of Cecil Goyders and Francis Cricks. We hope the recreation of the first two-way trans-global radio communication with New Zealand will be a special moment for our pupils as well as the Goyder family.”Life Vice-President of the RSGB Don Beattie, G3BJ says: “When Marconi pioneered the science of radio communication, he had no idea how much it would influence modern-day technology. Amateur radio has provided inspiration for many young people to continue to a life-long career in high technology. To be able to celebrate the moment when the technology came of age is fantastic. The students at Mill Hill School will not only have an opportunity to celebrate history, but to be able to see real-world applications of STEM learning.”More information on the events of 1924 and the contemporary commentary can be found at www.gb2nz.com

