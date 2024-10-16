TAIWAN, October 16 - The Presidential Office will resume weekday and designated holiday open house tours beginning October 19, 2024. We welcome all visitors. For detailed information, please see the announcements on our official website. The Presidential Office will resume weekday and designated holiday open house tours beginning October 19, 2024. We welcome all visitors. For detailed information, please see the announcements on our official website.

