The best of Chinese performing arts Lyrical treasures return to Macao

MACAU, October 17 - Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Macao Special Administrative Region, through a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao SAR, the China National Peking Opera Company is returning to the Macao Cultural Centre with two shows to be performed on 6 and 7 December (Friday and Saturday) at the Grand Auditorium.

This time, the Chinese troupe travels with three specially selected and widely performed stories. The programme takes-off with the popular Yang Silang Visits His Mother, a piece telling the legendary tale of a family reunited during war time. On the following date, 7 December, the company will perform three excerpts of The Cosmos Sword, a show depicting a feud between two political blocs during the Qin Dynasty that ruins the happy marriage of a young couple. In the same evening, the troupe will stage three episodes of Reconciliation Between the General and the Prime Minister, a particularly challenging classic for the operatic performers.

Displaying a characteristic pallet of facial paintings and finely-crafted historical costumes, Peking Opera is expressed through a harmonious blend of singing, recitation, dance and acrobatics merged with martial arts and mime. Founded in 1955, the National Peking Opera has been consistently recognised both at home and abroad as actively nurturing a longline of skilful playwrights, directors and composers. Their much-treasured, vast repertoire has been enjoyed in Macao on tours regularly performed over the last few years.

Co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao and the Education and Youth Development Bureau and coordinated by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, these celebratory performances are part of the National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao.

Tickets for these two shows will be on sale from 18 October (Friday) at Macao Ticketing Network outlets, available at various prices and subject to several discounts. For further information and ticketing, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the credit card ticketing hotline on (853) 2840 0555.